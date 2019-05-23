Uday Kotak congratulates PM Modi on Lok Sabha elections victory

As the early trends of Lok Sabha election results 2019 indicate towards a clear victory for the BJP, Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP and NDA today. Kotak took to Twitter to congratulate the party.

"Time for transformation of India. Time for deep reform. I dream of us as a global superpower in my lifetime. Heartiest congratulations to @narendramodi, the BJP, and the NDA," Kotak posted on twitter.

Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group also took to Twitter and hailed women as well as young and new voters as new power blocs who will shape India's future. "As I watch the counting, I get the unmistakable feeling that a turning point in history is unfolding before my eyes. 2 new power blocs are overthrowing the establishment. Not talking about political parties but Women & Young, new voters. Increasingly, they will shape India's future," Mahindra tweeted.

With the counting of votes underway, the BJP-led NDA is appearing all set to retain power, clearly leading over the Congress-led UPA and comfortably crossing the majority mark of 272.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 that started on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw around 900 million voters exercising their right to vote and deciding the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country.

