Rahul Gandhi again expresses 'regret' over attributing 'chowkidar chor hai' jibe to SC

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has expressed regret over his 'chowkidar chor hai' jibe for the second time. Gandhi has been accused of contempt of court for his comment and has expressed regret in a reply filed in the Supreme Court. He was slapped with a contempt notice after a case was filed by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi.

Gandhi reiterated his earlier reply to the court in the fresh one handed to a bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. He also said that BJP was trying to gag him for raising the Rafale issue. The 48-year-old Congress President has requested the Supreme Court to dismiss the contempt case against him with a fine.

The affidavit added that Gandhi had no intention of dragging the court into the political arena and claimed that Lekhi was only seeking political mileage out of the entire issue.

The Supreme Court had excused Gandhi from making a personal appearance but asked him to explain why he should not be held in contempt for claiming that the apex court had accepted his 'chowkidar chor hai' slogan.

The slogan is the Congress attempt to turn Prime Minister Narendra Modi's self-given moniker of chowkidar. Rahul Gandhi and Congress have alleged that the PM indulged in crony capitalism in the Rafale deal.

Last Monday, Gandhi said in an affidavit that he had falsely quoted the Supreme Court in the heat of campaigning. A day later, Congress leader and Rahul Gandhi's lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi requested the court to close the case. Singhvi also pointed out that the court had not issued a notice but only asked for an explanation. CJI Gogoi-led bench responded, "You are pointing out we have forgotten to issue notice. We will cure it by issuing notice."

