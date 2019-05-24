Robert Vadra on BJP's victory: 'It's disheartening but let's keep the fight on'

Following Bharatiya Janata Party's landslide victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Robert Vadra called Congress' humiliating defeat disheartening, but urged the party cadre to "keep the fight on". In a social media post on Friday, Vadra congratulated PM Narendra Modi and hoped that India was governed in a democratic and secular manner.

"Winning & losing is a part of life. My best wishes to the Congress party leaders and workers. There was plenty of hard work that went into elections. No doubt, it's disheartening but let's keep the fight on. I congratulate Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, BJP and NDA. I really hope that India is governed in a secular & a democratic way," Vadra said in his post on Facebook.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won 303 seats to make a strong return to power in the Centre. The Congress won only 52 seats in the recently-concluded General Elections, a slight improvement from the 44 seats it secured in the 2014 parliamentary polls.

ALSO READ: Enforcement Directorate moves Delhi HC for cancellation of Robert Vadra's bail

Earlier today, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved the Delhi High Court, seeking the cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to Robert Vadra. He was granted anticipatory bail for a money laundering case by a trial court on April 1.

ED Prosecutor DP Singh, who filed the petition, said that the protection granted to Vadra would be detrimental to the investigation. The plea is likely to be heard on Monday. Along with Vadra, the agency has also challenged the bail granted to co-accused Manoj Arora.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE updates: Union Cabinet passes resolution to dissolve 16th Lok Sabha