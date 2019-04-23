Business Today

Actor Sunny Deol joins BJP, says 'want Modi ji for another 5 years'

Sunny Deol is now the  third member from Deol's family to join BJP, after father Dharmendra and stepmother Hema Malini

Actor Sunny Deol joins Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: ANI)

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has joined PM Modi led-Bharatiya Janayta Party today. The actor  joined the saffron party in the presence of of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman.

"The way my father (film star Dharmendra) was attached with Atalji, today I have come to join Modiji. I want PM Modi for the next five years," said Deol after joining the BJP. He further stated, "Whatever I can do for this family (BJP), I will do it....I won't talk, I will show you through my work."

Last week, Deol met BJP President Amit Shah at Pune airport. The meeting  sparked speculations of Deol joining the party, however, the actor denied then.

Dharmendra had a brief stint in politics about a decade ago. Dharmendra contested from the BJP ticket in the 2004 General Election from Rajasthan's Bikaner seat and won the election. His wife, Hema Malini, is currently fighting for re-elction from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura constituency.

BJP is likely to field Deol, the star of films such as "Border" and "Damini", from either Gurdaspur or Chandigarh in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, according to sources.

Sunny Deol was last seen in the movie Mohalla Assi, shot in Varanasi - PM Modi's constituency.

