PM Modi swearing-in ceremony: Mukesh Ambani and family reach Rashtraparti Bhavan to attend event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony will be held today at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan, 7 PM onwards. Invitations have been extended to foreign dignitaries, sports and Bollywood celebrities, national leaders and policymakers, among others. The grandeur of the ceremony is evident in the number of guests invited. As many as 8,000 guests will be marking their presence at the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi for the second consecutive term as the Prime Minister of India. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and their son Anant Ambani also reached Rashtrapati Bhavan for the event.

The Ambani family has reportedly left to attend the grand event today morning. While Nita Ambani was spotted wearing a blush pink shirt over pink track pants with block heels, her husband Mukesh Ambani opted for a simple white shirt over black pants at the airport. Their son, was spotted wearing an orange shirt and blue cargo pants.

Chairman of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata was also spotted leaving for Delhi with the Ambani family.

Gautam Adani and Lakshmi Mittal have also reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the event.

As per reports, a host of invitations have been sent to Bollywood celebrities to grace the May 30 event which includes Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut (who recently celebrated PM Modi's victory by frying pakoras), Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar, Aanand L Rai, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Siddharth Roy Kapoor who is also the president of 'Producers Guild of India'.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony Live Updates: Amit Shah to be cabinet minister, BJP Gujarat chief confirms

Also read: PM Modi swearing-in ceremony: Here's a list of ministers who will take oath today