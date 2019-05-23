Congress leader dies of heart attack at vote counting centre

On the day of vote counting of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, Congress' Madhya Pradesh chief Ratan Singh Thakur died because of a heart attack at a vote counting centre. Reportedly, he was at counting centre, set up for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, for collecting the information on the latest trends.

Ratan Singh, at the vote counting centre, started complaning of chest pain and suddenly collapsed and died on spot, as per reports. He was immediately rushed to the district hospital, where he was declared dead.

Congress, which formed the government after assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh last year, is heading towards defeat in general elections in Bhopal.

Additionally, Sadhvi Pragya, from BJP, is leading with of over one lakh votes against Congress' Digvijay Singh in Bhopal Lok Sabha seat.

