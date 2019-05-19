Gujarat Exit Poll Results 2019: Congress in for a shock as BJP likely to win all 26 seats

BJP is set to make a complete sweep in the Gujarat Lok Sabha elections possibly winning all 26 seats, according to the India Today-My Axis India Exit Poll. The Congress, if it opens its account, will win 1 seat maximum, according to the exit poll.

The exit poll predictions for Gujarat are contrary to the results of 2017 Assembly elections in the state. In the December 2017 state legislative polls, the Congress had put up a stiff fight winning 77 Assembly seats against BJP's 99. In fact, this was the first time in over two decades that the ruling party's tally had dipped below the 100-mark despite ferocious campaigns by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

Electorate across all 26 parliamentary seats in the state voted on April 23 in the third phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. BJP and Congress had fielded candidates on all 26 seats of Gujarat. BJP president Amit Shah himself is contesting from the crucial Gandhinagar seat, after replacing senior leader LK Advani.

Apart from the two major national parties, several smaller parties are also in the contest, including former Vishwa Hindu Parishad chief Pravin Togadia's Hindustan Nirman Dal (HND) and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party.

The 4.47 crore voters of Gujarat are expected to vote on locally significant issues, including farmers' distress and reservation for non-reserved castes. Indebted rural agricultural households and farmers not getting desired returns for their crops are some of the issues that the votes in the rural parts of the state would have kept in mind while voting.

On the other hand, the Patidar agitation in the state had drawn attention to the issue of reservation in Gujarat. Hardik Patel, the leader of Patidar movement, had sided with Congress.

