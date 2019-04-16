Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE: Sushil Modi to file defamation case against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against PM Modi

Hectic campaigning for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019, scheduled to be held on April 18, will come to an end today. A total of 97 parliamentary constituencies across 13 states will go to polls in the phase 2 of the 2019 General Elections. As part of his polls campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four public rallies in Odisha and Chhattisgarh today. The Congress party and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could also announce their alliance in Delhi where polls are scheduled to be held on May 12.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Poll dates, full schedule, voting FAQs, election results, constituencies' details

Here are all the latest updates on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

1.05pm: The Supreme Court has expressed satisfaction over Election Commission's action against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and others for allegedly making hate speeches during Lok Sabha election campaign. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also refused to consider the plea of Mayawati challenging the Election Commission's (EC) 48-hr ban on the leader and asked her counsel to file a separate appeal against the poll panel's order. Taking note of the EC action, the court said it seems the EC has "woken up" and barred various politicians from poll campaigning for varying hours. The bench also comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna made it clear that no further order was required for now. (PTI)

12.45pm: "For the last four months, I have been roaming all over the country, and all I am hearing is - Modi, Modi, and Modi," says BJP Chief Amit Shah in Davanagere, Karnataka.

Edited by Manoj Sharma