Rahul Gandhi says he regrets his 'Chowkidar hi chor hai' remark; here's why

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, in response to a defamation suit filed against him, has expressed regret for attributing the "Chowkidar chor hai" remarks to the Supreme Court. Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Modi, Rahul Gandhi had said that the SC had confirmed "Chowkidar hi chor hai" after the apex court passed an order to examine fresh pleas in the Rafale case on April 10.

Filing an affidavit in SC today, he clarified that he had "incorrectly attributed" the remark to the apex court. The Congress President's reply comes days after BJP leader and lawyer Meenakshi Lekhi filed a defamation suit against him over the issue. The BJP MP had sought criminal contempt against the Congress president. "Filed a Criminal Court of Contempt against serial offender Rahul Gandhi. He attributed his own statements as Court's verdict. Misrepresenting and lowering the dignity of the SC. Vilifying the Constitutional authorities!" she said on Twitter.

Reacting to Rahul's response, Lekhi said: "It's an admission of guilt & thus Contempt".

It's an admission of guilt & thus Contempt . Considering the need to protect the integrity of the court in these testing times,such an admission is a vindication of the petition. I hope & pray that it is responded with strictest rebuke by the court. - Chowkidar Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) April 22, 2019

In an affidavit filed in the SC on Monday, Rahul Gandhi said his statement was made in the heat of political campaigning, and that they had been misused by his opponents. After the filing of the defamation case, the SC asked him to reply before April 22. The SC bench, led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, had also said that Rahul's remarks were incorrectly attributed to the SC. The apex court will hear the matter on Tuesday.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi files his response in Supreme court in connection with a contempt petition filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi over his statement on Rafale verdict. SC will hear the matter tomorrow. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/uOo5tQDWdx - ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2019

Besides, Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi has also filed another defamation case against the Congress President over his "all thieves share the Modi surname" remark. Rahul Gandhi, during a rally in Kolar, Karnataka, had said: "I have a question. Why all the thieves have Modi in their names whether be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Narendra Modi? We don't know how many more such Modis will come out."

Edited by Manoj Sharma

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Poll dates, full schedule, voting FAQs, election results, constituencies' details

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3 Live Updates: Congress releases list of 6 candidates for Delhi; Sheila Dixit to contest against Manoj Tiwari