Best Advice: 'Take your team on the journey to your goals,’ says RR Kabel's Shreegopal Kabra

What was the problem you were grappling with?

In 1999 we launched the wires & cables category in India. Our products being of the highest international quality, we marketed them as one of the safest wires. Since wires & cables is a low-interest category and the product goes behind walls, it was a great challenge to market it and convince consumers that we sell one of the safest wires and cables.

Whom did you approach for advice?

I took inspiration from my employees and peers.

What was the advice you received?

That it was imperative that we designed a policy instead of directly launching our products. The policy should be drafted taking the team and stakeholders together. You should always take your team along with you on your journey towards your goals.

How effective was it in resolving the problem?

Our decision for our business was a unanimous one and when there is unity, you are bound to see great results. Our strategy worked in our favour, and today we have grown to be a global company in every way. We as a conglomerate have a turnover of more than $1.25 billion and are present in more than 90 countries. We are known for our international quality of products and are one of the most trusted brands.

