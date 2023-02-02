Best Advice: ‘We need to overcome internal resistance,’ says Gyanesh Chaudhary of Vikram Solar

What was the problem that you were grappling with?

When I was building the foundation of my career, I had myriad ideas, thoughts and plans. However, I realised early on that I needed to channelise my energy into an action-oriented, concrete plan. I was looking for a mentor who could help me in setting my direction.

Who did you approach for advice and why?

Being part of a close-knit family, we often discussed our dilemmas and plans during regular dinner conversations. My father, Hari Krishna Chaudhary, instilled the knowledge of business in me and encouraged and guided me.

What was the advice you received?

My father gave me simple yet profound advice. He said, “In a lifetime, one would probably meet and get to learn from 1 per cent of the world’s revered successful people. As a growing human, there is never a finite amount of knowledge to be acquired.” This is where he encouraged me to read biographies and autobiographies. Thereon, I immersed myself in reading, learning and drawing inspiration from great leaders and entrepreneurs from across the world.

How effective was it in resolving the problem?

The biggest learning I adopted from reading is that it is within our hand to change the direction of our work and life. We just need to understand resistance, realise the effects of creative blocks, and overcome them by becoming true professionals. Often, we make the mistake of thinking that resistance is external, but no, resistance is completely internal—it is self-generated and self-perpetuated. Hence, we need to master our fears and kill this internal enemy within.

