BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL WOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Mukesh Ambani was chosen as the champion of champions by the jury from the four winners of the size categories.
Vinod Dasari's focussed leadership helped debt-ridden Ashok Leyland avoid a crash and turn around.
Despite no big product launches in the US last year, Natco Pharma gained from its strategy of focussing on a few big products. It now hopes to build on this.
The shortlisting process accounts for both quantitative as well as qualitative aspects.
Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW Steel, buys when everyone sells.
CP Gurnani's formula is to break down complex issues and tackle the parts one by one.
Britannia Industries' MD Varun Berry is set to turn the company into a total foods company.
Rajeev Jain has the unique ability to think like a customer and come up with marketable products.
Shree Cement believes in being different. So, it expanded during a downturn, and even bought a Gulf-based company. The bold bets are set to pay off.
Mukesh Ambani is betting on consumer businesses to take RIL's story forward.
IS Jha's focus on speed of execution of projects has done wonders for PowerGrid.
Azim Premji is not only one of India's biggest entrepreneurs, he is also the face of corporate philanthropy.
- Jio tops 4G download speed chart in March, Voda leads in upload: Trai
- Investor wealth plunges Rs 1.92 lakh crore as stocks suffer losses
- DHFL shares tumble 11% on rating downgrade
- GAIL emerges as highest bidder for IL&FS wind power plants
- Finance Ministry asks all departments to conduct review of government guarantee
- SC hearing on TikTok: Why it is difficult to ban the app in India
- Realme 3 Pro with 64MP Ultra HD camera mode, Snapdragon 710 launched; here's all you need to know
- Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: 5 things you need to know
- Twitter appoints Manish Maheshwari as Managing Director of its India operations
- Samsung Galaxy A series: Cheaper version Galaxy A10 spotted on certification site, might launch as Galaxy A10e