Best Companies to Work For 2018
Best Companies to Work For 2018

Shifting Gears

Nevin John | New Delhi
Shifting Gears

Tata Motors is reskilling employees to make them 'future ready'

 
 

How We Did It

This is the 16th edition of the Business Today Best Companies to Work For survey.

Leading the Change

ICICI Bank, which has always been at the forefront of change, is on an HR transformation exercise to handle the digital revolution.

Employees First

Employee empowerment makes Google tick.

A Digital Telco

Growth in Airtel is driven by challenging one to learning newer things.

Driving Engagement

Amazon India is busy refreshing its employee engagement toolkit and building on efforts to improve all-round inclusiveness.

Growing with the Leader

Abbott Indias employee value proposition strategy focuses on flexi-benefits, participation of women and nurturing future leaders.

 
 

Where Value Rules

Helping employees learn and grow is the key cultural quotient on which Infosys thrives.

Announcing the Arrival of "Future at Work"

Employees send out three key messages to employers.

Delivering Happiness

DTDC works on training employees and keeping costs in check.

Careers, Made to Measure

Arvind Fashions is focused on giving employees a chance to grow and be ready for future.

People Power

Innovation is what keeps Accenture going. In turn, it does everything it can to help employees meet their career and wellness goals.

