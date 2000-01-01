Best Companies to Work For 2019
DIAL plans to connect Delhi's IGI Airport terminals, Aerocity with 'air train'

As per DIAL, the project would be completed in 3-4 years. This timeframe fits with other timelines given by IGIA for the completion of ongoing and future phase-wise expansion projects.

 
 

The Right Choice

Reinventing Jobs

Deconstruction is a critical first step to understanding how to apply automation to transform work; the exercise also reveals new work from automation.

Democratic Republic Of Work

The corporate workforce in India is young and wants more freedom in work.

Decoding Diversity

TCS encourages diversity and uses its workforce as a tool to get an edge.

Re-Skilling For Future

Infosys offers numerous training modules and courses that help employees stay abreast of latest technologies.

The Global Start-Up

Google, the winner of the Best Companies to Work For Survey is all about achieving ambitious targets.

 
 

How We Did It

This year's study includes what gig workers and women employees consider important.

Human Intelligence Better Than Artificial Intelligence

New technologies will displace jobs but also create jobs

Getting Future Ready

Accenture India creates an environment that allows employees to upskill as often as technology trends change.

The Dream Job

A BT-PeopleStrong survey reveals what makes companies tick for employees.


Catching Them Young

Employees' ability to influence change and work on complex projects early in their career makes ICICI Bank the most preferred workplace in the BFSI segment.

Tech Power

Amazon is using its tech prowess to keep employees engaged.

