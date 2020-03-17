How We Did It

This is the 18th edition of the Business Today Best Companies to Work For survey conducted in collaboration with HR solutions company PeopleStrong. The survey aims to understand the perceptions and aspirations of Indias employees across industries. It provides an insight into how industry at large and in specific verticals can align their employer brands to aspirations and thoughts of the Indian workforce.

This year, too, we followed a survey open to employees from various industries. To cross-check the authenticity of respondents and to ensure that the quality of responses were of acceptable standards, checks were done by calling a certain proportion of respondents randomly. The PeopleStrong Study Team then constructed a ranking of companies and analysed the various aspects that make a company a good place to work.

We reached out to salaried employees across eight sectors that include BFSI, core sector, automotive, retail, manufacturing, software-hardware and IT, pharma and healthcare. Around 17,000 potential respondents came to the survey page. PeopleStrong then constructed a ranking of companies and analysed the various aspects that go into making a company a great place to work for by deep diving into the aspirations and perception of employees.

The basic idea was to see how employees rate different employers across a set of specific parameters.

The parameters include fairness and objectivity (performance and how conflicts are managed), learning opportunities, work-life balance and flexibility, compensation and benefits, career growth path, communication, job security and company stability, challenging work opportunities, work environment, culture of inclusion, culture of innovation and leaderships commitment to business.

Respondents were asked to rank companies across industries first and then within their own industry.

This years survey also looks at how satisfied women employees are at their workplace and the reasons that make them stay at the job.

The survey resulted in identifying the Top 25 Best Companies to Work For in India, and the factors that make employees choose a job or a workplace over others.