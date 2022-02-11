By 2025, India to Have 200 Unicorns

The Indian start-up ecosystem’s growth has quickened over the past one year, thanks to a combination of domestic and international factors. So, earlier projections are being reworked upwards. An annual start-up report by Nasscom and Zinnov estimates that India is set to have 180-200 unicorns by 2025, significantly upping its last year’s estimates of 95-105 for the same timeframe. The report predicts that by 2025, India will have 36,000-37,000 start-ups with a cumulative valuation of $600-700 billion, up from $320-330 billion at present.