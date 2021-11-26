How Newly-listed Companies have Delivered Robust Returns

Eight months into FY22, and it has already set a record for the amount raised by companies through initial public offerings (IPOs). Thirty-four companies have collected more than Rs 90,000 crore from the mainboard through IPOs since April 1 as against Rs 31,511 crore in FY21.

Data from ACE Equity showed that a majority of firms delivered robust returns to investors post listing. Average listing gains for FY22 stood at 33 per cent until November 18, with only nine firms listing at a discount. However, eight issues delivered more than 50 per cent gains on listing. Sigachi Industries listed 251 per cent higher at Rs 575 on November 15 against the issue price of Rs 163.

On November 18, 23 firms traded higher than their issue price. With a gain of over 312 per cent, Paras Defence & Space Technologies topped the list.

Market watchers believe strong liquidity amid low-interest rates, a robust secondary market and increased retail participation have mainly supported the primary market. Paytm made a tepid debut on November 18 as the stock declined 27 per cent to Rs 1,564.15 from the issue price of Rs 2,150 on opening day. However, Nykaa and Policybazaar shares gained 88 per cent and 35.81 per cent, respectively, against their issue prices.