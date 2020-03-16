management
Bucking the Trend

E Kumar Sharma | New Delhi
In a season of layoffs and pay cuts, select companies are not just hiring, but also compensationg better, here's why

 
 

Reimagining Work

In a world that has changed, businesses are looking at new organisational structures

No Full Stops

How India Inc's business continuity plans are being overhauled to tide over the coronavirus crisis

Freeing Company Boards

Provisions seeking independence of board members have been tightened. Can the companies catch up?

A Potential Hire

More and more companies are hiring people with disabilities to strengthen their brand and tap into new customer segments

Taming the Job Hopper

Shorter employee stints is a new reality. Here is what managements are doing to build loyalty and get teams to deliver

 
 

Spacing It Out

With social distancing norms in place, open office designs are being turned upside down

How Productive is Work From Home?

Companies are rediscovering what works and what doesn't

Making Work From Home Work

How companies are keeping employees engaged and productive as they work from home due to the coronavirus lockdown

Unlocking the Innovation Key

Peace, Focus, Work

How leaders are using mindfulness to improve productivity

