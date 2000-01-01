BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
wakefit innovations sells its mattresses only online and directly to customers. This allows it to control costs.
Chai cafes are multiplying, becoming as aspirational as coffee chains and attracting investment.
An eminent jury identified the start-Ups that are making a difference.
Indian language social media platform ShareChat is making waves.
This mobile-first job test-prep provider thrives on 3Cs - convenience, cost and credibility.
Rahul Garg's Moglix is solving supply chain challenges for businesses.
New consumer product companies get cracking.
Through its SaaS platform, FarEye is making product Delivery an efficient process.
Puneet Gupta's start-up Clensta International lets you have a bath and wash hair without using a drop of water.
Swajal Water has a sustainable business model for its water ATMs which can be scaled up rapidly.
Qure.ai has developed artificial intelligence assisted tailored algorithms to help diagnose diseases and recommend personalised treatment.
Avneesh Agrawal and David Julian's Netradyne is bundling hardware and services to make driving safer.
Locus is optimising capacity management in logistics by focusing on people and vehicles.
The founders of GROWW want to make it the Amazon of the financial services space.
Ayushi Gudwani's FableStreet designs custom-fit work-wear with just three body measurements.
Acko's varun Dua is out to redefine the way insurance is sold.
- Corp Bank, BoI, Oriental Bank show signs of revival under RBI's PCA watch
- Loan in 59 minutes! PM Modi launches portal for SMEs seeking funds
- Erdogan adviser said Khashoggi's body was dismembered and dissolved: Newspaper
- Paytm records over 179 million UPI transactions in October, gains 600% rise in six months
- Sensex closes 579 points higher, Nifty reclaims 10,550; Maruti, Tata Motors, Vedanta top gainers
- News, games, social media top three choices for Indian app users, says MoMagic
- Google Walkout: CEO Sundar Pichai says he is still the boss amid protests
- iOS 12.1 update brings in new features and fixes bugs
- Apple launch event: New MacBook Air, iPad Pro and iMac Mini launched
- OnePlus 6T with in-display fingerprint scanner announced