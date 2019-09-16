Fighting Fit

For Aisha De Sequeira, Co-Country Head and Head of Investment Banking-India, Morgan Stanley, the challenge came from two sides: an uncertain economic environment, and her battle with cancer. De Sequeira chose to continue working as her treatment progressed. "I took work down a few notches but did not stop working or talking to clients. For me, work was a huge distraction. It gave me a lot of confidence and I am very content that I could do that," she says.

Adversity tends to bring out the best in people and relationships. While the economic environment was uncertain, De Sequiera worked hard to assure clients. She says, "We have never been as busy as we are now", thanks to transactions being contemplated, capital being raised and new products like REITs coming into the market. "Things take a little longer to close due to uncertainty and people want to ensure that due diligence is done well but otherwise, there is not much of a difference," she adds.

The strong position means "we are there in all major deals; clients trust us and we have repeat businesses," she adds.