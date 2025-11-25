Business Today
BT-MDRA India’s Best B-Schools Ranking: The Best Stay the Course

B-Schools rise up to meet the challenge of a hiring slowdown and ai by focusing on research, real-world case studies and simulations, and more structured industry collaboration.

George Skaria
Print Edition: 07 Dec, 2025
BT-MDRA India’s Best B-Schools Ranking: The Best Stay the Course

It is perhaps fitting that the two oldest IIMs, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta, have come up tops by claiming first and second ranks, respectively, in the BT-MDRA India’s Best B-Schools Survey in which 270 business schools participated. It was a close call: the difference between the two schools was just 0.6 points. The others in the Top Five are IIM Lucknow, SP Jain Institute of Management and Research and IIM Indore. In fact, there has been just a small reshuffle in the top ten pack. Further, in the top ten, the majority—six—are government-owned IIMs, while the other four are privately-owned and managed.