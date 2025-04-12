Donald Ducks: Can India use the 90-day tariff pause to bring in new measures to boost manufacturing and trade?

Vanijya Bhawan, located right next to India Gate amidst lush green trees and a panoramic view of Lutyens’ Delhi, houses the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry. In recent days, it has seen a flurry of activity as officials negotiate trade deals with over 10 countries, including the US. THIS COMES AMID US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S SALVO OF “RECIPROCAL” TARIFFS FOR MOST countries. Though Paused for now, it WARRANTS CLOSER SCRUTINY OF INDIA’S FOREIGN TRADE SITUATION AND A CALIBRATED POLICY RESPONSE.