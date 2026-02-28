Business Today
How Indian Banks are Witnessing A Great Reset

The government and the Reserve Bank of India have opened the gates to global banking giants and relaxed rules to accelerate credit growth and encourage risk-taking. Will this push the banking sector towards another round of consolidation after a year of record profits?

Anand Adhikari
Print Edition: 15 Mar, 2026
India’s banking sector is in the middle of a massive transformation. This time, the trigger is not a crisis, but reforms, led by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The central bank’s decision to allow UAE’s NBD to acquire a controlling stake in RBL Bank, and the entry of Japan’s SMBC into YES Bank, are unprecedented in a system that has always kept foreign lenders at an arm’s length. Similarly, in the NBFC space, Japan’s MUFG is acquiring a stake in Shriram Finance, while Mizuho Financial Group is buying a majority stake in Avendus Capital.
 