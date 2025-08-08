India at 2047: A Reform Blueprint of 100 Ideas to Power the Journey to Viksit Bharat

India will mark a century of Independence in 2047. In just over two decades, the country could well be among the world’s top three economies, a technological powerhouse and a decisive voice in global business and geopolitics. But there is nothing inevitable about this rise.

Reaching that goal will take bold decisions, deep reforms and an unflinching commitment to inclusive, sustainable growth. This special edition of Business Today charts that path with 100 transformative reform ideas—a to-do list for policymakers, industry and citizens alike.

The ideas are deliberately varied. Some are granular fixes, others are big-picture shifts. Together, they reflect a desire; India’s growth story needs to be accelerated even further.

The list sets out an expansive vision for India’s future through 100 recommendations. It begins with governance and bureaucracy, calling for simpler regulations, judicial efficiency, all anchored in fiscal federalism and on-the-ground realities. From there, it moves to economic transformation, pressing for long-pending labour and land reforms, reimagining the goods and services tax into an indirect tax system that is truly “good and simple,” shaping labour laws for an AI-driven economy, or improving the way India manages land and natural resources.

Banking changes, decriminalisation to build private sector confidence, and consumer safeguards for achieving a $30-trillion economy also feature prominently. An industrial and manufacturing push runs in parallel.

Equally ambitious are the proposals in agriculture, education, health, climate and infrastructure. They envision open agricultural markets, clear land titles, moving beyond minimum support prices to farm income insurance and routing all subsidies through DBT.

On climate, the list calls for a “just transition” to green energy, a carbon trading market, and leadership in hydrogen and battery tech. The infrastructure ideas include world-class ports, unified vehicle registries and an aviation hub. The blueprint also looks at social equity, advocating a minimum basic income, stronger social security, child protection and fair wages, while its final pillar, digital sovereignty and tech policy, proposes AI-era consumer protection, new cyber laws, crypto regulation and global recognition of India’s digital IDs.

We could have drawn up a thousand ideas for a country of this scale and complexity. What we chose to do was to curate a list through in-house brainstorming and enriched by diverse inputs. Manish Sabharwal, co-founder of TeamLease, Rajesh Shukla of PRICE, as well as reports from the World Bank and think tanks like CSIS and ICRIER helped shape this list. Former bureaucrats R. Gopalan, Anil Swarup, Subhash Chandra Garg and S.N. Tripathi, who is now Director General of the Indian Institute of Public Administration, shared their perspective, while economists D.K. Srivastava of EY India and Rumki Majumdar of Deloitte vetted the final compilation. Haseeb Drabu, former finance minister of J&K; Gautam Chikermane of the Observer Research Foundation; and Srinath Sridharan, corporate adviser and independent director on corporate boards, added further insight. The result is a collective vision laid out across ten sections.

All of these connect to one big picture: India@100 as a $30-trillion economy, with a per capita income that firmly places it among the world’s developed nations. But urgency underpins this vision.

India has done hard things before. It has built world-class digital infrastructure, tripled per capita GDP, halved extreme poverty and created global champions. Yet contradictions remain, Unicorns coexist with underemployment; cutting-edge technology sits alongside gaps in basic education, health and municipal services.

These 100 ideas are not a prediction, they are a call for action.

GOVERNANCE & BUREAUCRACY REFORMS

1 Cut the Regulatory Flab

India’s complex regulatory system burdens employers with redundant compliance requirements. Despite efforts to simplify laws, outdated manual processes persist. A digital, risk-based, transparent, and faceless system is necessary for licensing, inspections, filings, and renewals. Data from a TeamLease Regtech and ORF report shows that firms have to comply with 1,536 Acts and rules, 69,233 compliances and 6,618 filings. Among the Acts and rules, 843 account for 26,134 compliances. Deregulation is critical.

2 A bureaucracy for the 21st Century

India’s bureaucracy, the iron framework that runs the country and implements policies, needs a makeover to bring it in sync with the evolving economic and social dynamics. Moving from a mai-baap role to a more egalitarian outlook is a key ask. A clear policy on lateral hiring would enable the entry of specialists from the private sector. An independent civil services board should be set up to curb political interference in postings, transfers and disciplinary action.

3 Judicial reforms to avoid Tareek pe Tareek

With court cases often dragging on for years— it can take anywhere from one to 20 years to resolve disputes—judicial reforms are a pressing need. More benches and judges, faster filling up of vacancies, online hearings and technology adoption are crucial. Tax disputes need to be resolved faster, too. For foreign investors, contract enforcement remains a big worry. This reform will improve sentiment. After all, justice delayed is justice denied!

4 Better cities for a better life

Many Indians move abroad in search of a better life. Who doesn’t want cleaner, more liveable cities with fewer worries about personal safety? State and municipal governments in India have their work cut out to make towns and cities more liveable with affordable housing, 24x7 water and electricity, sanitation and recycling facilities. There is an urgent need for urban green codes, including rooftop gardens, solar panels and water reuse. Municipal and infrastructure bonds could help finance these initiatives

5 Clean up election funding

As many as 646 million voters participated in the 2024 General Elections to elect 543 candidates to the Lok Sabha. Each candidate is estimated to have spent an average `57.2 lakh for campaigning. Where these funds come from is a question voters often ask. Electoral reforms are the need of the hour for transparency in funding to political parties, especially by India Inc. This will bring clarity in the stance taken by elected representatives on policy measures as well as lower pressure on companies to pay for elections.

6 Scale up digital public infrastructure

Leveraging India’s existing digital public infrastructure and bringing together all government services on a single portal could improve ease of living. Integration of Artificial Intelligence in government policies could also enhance delivery of benefits and improve outcomes. For employers, the implementation of a State Employer Compliance Grid is crucial for digitising compliances.

7 Federate the Fisc

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) has shown that the Centre and states can work together to raise revenues. Enabling states and local governments to have an adequate say in their finances is important for the next generation of reforms. The government needs to go back to the drawing board to work out a more equitable distribution of taxes. States must be made more responsible for fiscal discipline as well as spending plans.

8 Laws and Schemes must have expiry dates

An automatic expiry date for most legislations and schemes will improve efficiency and efficacy of policies. It will also bring clarity to investors and citizens about the end date of schemes and help them fructify plans. What’s more, it would also de-clutter the statute books. A proposal to this end was also mooted by the law ministry but has not passed muster. Importantly, governments must stick to the expiration date.

9 Introduce regulatory impact assessment

How are policies working on the ground? Do they need to be tweaked to achieve the desired results? This is where regulatory impact assessment (RIA) comes into play. Used by several developed countries and advocated by policy experts, RIAs help governments improve the quality of decision-making. The World Bank notes that many governments still experience frequent regulatory failures. RIAs are an effective antidote!

10 One India, One KYC

While a central know your customer (CKYC) registry is already in place, there is a need to revamp it to enable financial inclusion and ensure that genuine users can use the facility with real-time updates and adequate data protection. A CKYC for all financial institutions would ensure that customers don’t have to provide financial details every time they open a bank account, buy insurance or invest in mutual funds.

ECONOMIC REFORMS

11 Get moving on Labour Law reforms

With an estimated seven-eight million people joining the labour force annually, India needs to up its game in taking forward labour law reforms and creating adequate jobs. It must work harder to shift workers from informal to formal employment. This will not only give them a decent living wage but also social security benefits. Lowering regulatory hurdles and compliances and notifying the stalled Labour Codes will go a long way towards achieving this. It also give businesses the confidence to set up shop and employ more workers.

12 Reimagine, reform land acquisition norms

One of the biggest challenges in setting up large projects in India is acquisition of large tracts of contiguous land parcels. States’ land banks are often not enough. Acquiring large tracts of land is an arduous and time-consuming affair prone to litigation and protests. Higher compensation to farmers and a greater say to states along with a review of the stalled Land Acquisition Act and Ordinance may be the way forward.

13 A GST For Viksit Bharat

Chugging along for eight years now, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) may not be perfect, but it has definitely had a positive impact on businesses and the tax kitty. However, it needs to be simplified and rationalised, and now. Three rates, instead of the current five, could lower the tax burden and bring more clarity. The revamped GST must subsume currently excluded items like electricity, alcohol, petrol, diesel and real estate to become a more comprehensive levy.

14 Expedite disinvestment and strategic sales

Governments over last 20-odd years have followed their own policies on disinvestment of public sector enterprises, often depending on political and financial requirements of the day. A more proactive approach to disinvestment of state-owned PSUs and a clear policy on privatisation of loss-making PSUs will improve efficiency of these firms and boost government revenues. Much has been written and said about government not being in the business of doing business. Yet, this continues.

15 Recast inflation targeting

Does India need a new inflation targeting framework that would serve the country better? The current flexible inflation targeting (FIT) regime sets a retail inflation target of 4% with a tolerance band of 2 percentage points either side. With households spending less on food and a new consumer price index in the works, inflation targeting by the RBI’s monetary policy committee is expected to get even better. Measures to ensure banks transmit repo rates effectively could bring in further efficiencies.

16 Foster a Research-Nirbhar India

ISRO’s space missions and the recent Operation Sindoor have shown how domestic research and development has put Indian technology on the global stage. But funding lags ambitions and is seen as the key challenge in developing homegrown technology. Gross expenditure on R&D rose to Rs 1.27 lakh crore in FY21, the Economic Survey had said, noting that it’s still just 0.64% of GDP. The Cabinet has approved a `1 lakh crore Research Development and Innovation Scheme, but funding must rise to 2% of GDP. Here, the private sector needs to chip in, too.

17 Overhaul the IBC

With most cases under the landmark Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) dragging beyond the stipulated 180 days, it might be time to relook at the law that is credited with changing the attitude of borrowers towards loan repayments. The law has been amended regularly in tune with evolving trends, but with concerns over languishing cases and low recoveries, it might be time for a fresh relook to give it more teeth and ensure time-bound resolutions.

18 Decriminalise to Catalyse

The Jan Vishwas Act 1.0 amended 42 laws, converting several provisions with jail terms to penalties. It eliminated 183 criminal provisions. A Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0 has been envisaged to decriminalise more offences and improve ease of doing business. But the government needs to spread a wider net to ensure that things such as missed compliances and procedural errors do not lead to jail sentences and criminal cases.

19 Build Bigger, More Efficient Banks

India’s banking system does not reflect its economic prowess. Only State Bank of India and HDFC Bank feature among the top 100 global lenders. A strategic push is needed to ensure operational scale and global reach. Reforms for consolidation and more licences and freedom to bring in more capital could give India a bank of global scale and further the cause of financial inclusion.

20 Improve Consumer & Investor Protection

From digital arrests over the phone to mis-selling of financial products by banks and insurance agents to meet targets, Indian consumers and investors are bearing the brunt of all kinds of malfeasance. As financial transactions move away from traditional banking channels and retail investors flock to markets for higher returns, stronger regulatory action is needed to prevent mis-selling and protect investors and consumers. Instead of relying on hotlines and ombudsmen to report frauds, levying hefty fines and using advanced tech to catch fraudsters could be the way ahead.

INDUSTRIAL & MANUFACTURING REFORMS

21 Raise Defence Spending to 3% of GDP

If recent border conflicts are anything to go by, turning Atmanirbhar in defence is a must. Increasing the share of defence expenditure to 3% of the GDP and supporting it with an earmarked non-lapsable fund for defence expenditure will go a long way to ensure this. There can be major benefits from expanding the role of the private sector so that defence expenditure multipliers can be higher than one.

22 Abolish FDI roadblocks

To boost job creation, technology adoption and capital inflows, the government can further liberalise foreign direct investment (FDI) in sectors such as legal services, banking and retail trade. Increasing FDI limits, adding more sectors under the automatic route and reducing bureaucratic hurdles will make India a more attractive investment destination. In addition to this, policy consistency and streamlined approval processes at central and state levels is important to boost investor confidence.

23 Revive MSME growth

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) contribute nearly 30% to India’s GDP and employ more than 110 million people. But, they face a massive credit gap of over Rs 30 lakh crore. To unlock their full potential, the government should simplify the Goods and Services Tax, reduce frequency and complexity of filings and eliminate unnecessary regulations. Improving access to formal finance through fintech firms and expanding credit guarantee schemes may help the sector scale up sustainably.

24 Dedicated zones for rare earths

To boost rare earth production and strengthen the supply chain, the government should fast-track mining projects by simplifying clearances and environmental approvals, offering financial incentives, and setting up dedicated industrial zones for rare earths. Encouraging research in new extraction methods and e-waste recycling are also crucial. Collaborating with global partners for tech access, alternative supply sources, and developing skilled manpower will support long-term growth.

25 Align grading with global standards

India must stamp its products with quality benchmarks such as ISO and BIS to become a global manufacturing and export hub. This is specifically important in high-value sectors such as medical devices, electronics, pharmaceuticals and automotive, where global buyers look for traceability, safety and certification. This will not only improve India’s export acceptance but also enhance consumer confidence. The government must promote industry training and incentivise certification.

26 Single-window factory approval

Setting up a factory in India still involves too much paperwork. What’s needed is a single-window system that actually works—bringing together state and central approvals in one place, fully online and with strict timelines. Smaller towns should be allowed to define their own industrial zones. With simpler zoning laws and fewer roadblocks, these towns could become the next manufacturing hubs.

27 Make India the global financial hub

India needs to step up if it wants to be the go-to spot for global holding firms and innovation centres. The GIFT City IFSC is a decent start—tax-friendly, with fewer hoops to jump through. But here’s the catch: capital gains, angel tax, GAAR, and double taxation still spook investors. No surprise then that firms still prefer Singapore or Dubai. If the government provides clarity, India could have a real shot at keeping that capital at home.

28 Unlock global listing

Back in 2023, India changed Section 23 of the Companies Act so that public companies could list directly on foreign exchanges via GIFT IFSC. This sounds great on paper but not much has happened since. The rules are still unclear and there’s no road map for how companies can actually go about it. Many start-ups still turn to exchanges like the NASDAQ and the LSE for better funding, higher valuations and visibility. If the government really wants this to work, it needs to finalise the framework fast.

29 Build a smart export system

Indian exporters deal with too many systems. For every shipment, they’re juggling Customs forms, DGFT filings, bank paperwork, port clearances, and shipping line instructions—all separately. A single digital window could save a lot of time. Just one portal to handle documents, get approvals, track invoices and send shipping info. MSMEs would benefit the most as they can’t afford to hire teams for so much paperwork. This is urgent to meet the goal of $2 trillion exports by 2030.

30 Promote a predictable Power tariff regime

For India to keep its industrial engine running, it needs stable and predictable power tariffs—whether it’s coal, gas, nuclear or renewables. Long-term contracts would give companies some certainty. Reforms in coal supply have helped, but that’s just one piece. There’s still a lack of clarity on renewable access. Sudden tariff hikes and cross-subsidies only make things harder for manufacturers, data centres and global firms planning long-term.

AGRICULTURAL REFORMS

31 Liberate agri markets

While considerable progress has been made on liberating agricultural markets to ensure farmers get a fair price for their produce, states such as Bihar and Kerala are yet to adopt the model Agricultural Produce Market Committee Act (APMC Act). The number of APMC mandis also needs to increase. At present, an APMC mandi services 406 sq kms as against the recommendation of 80 sq kms. Private procurement of foodgrains and contract farming of horticulture produce also need to be encouraged.

32 Ramp up food storage

Up to 6% of cereals and 12% of fruits and vegetables are lost post-harvest, a 2022 government survey found. Investment in storage facilities, including cold storages at farm gates and mandis, can reduce such losses, particularly those caused by pests and unseasonal/excessive rains. Frequent invocation of the Essential Commodities Act, an anti-inflationary measure, leads to harassment of traders and, therefore, should be used sparingly to promote investment in storage and market efficiency.

33 Rethink ethanol blending

India needs to find a balance between food and energy security. The 20% blending of automobile fuel can undermine India’s food security as ethanol is made from farm produce. The 20% blending will require about 1,000 crore litres ethanol annually, which is estimated to require 11-12 million tonnes grains and 275 million tonnes sugarcane. While blending can reduce fossil fuel imports, the diversion of foodgrain for ethanol production can lead to food shortages in a drought year.

34 Focus on food processing to boost agri exports

India can boost its agricultural and allied exports to $70 billion from the current $43 billion by focusing on value chains for items that have a potential to rise rapidly. Among various items, exports of rice, spices, fruits and vegetables have strong potential. India exported rice worth $12 billion and spices worth $4.5 billion in FY25. Private players’ participation can ensure market orientation through value added products.

35 Enhance agricultural productivity

India’s agricultural yield compares poorly with countries such as China. Besides climatic conditions, soil health, irrigation and use of fertilisers determine the farm output. India needs to step up investment in irrigation network to make its agriculture drought resistant. Greater adoption of high-yielding seeds, mechanisation and technology are also necessary. In addition, farmers must be encouraged to grow crops more appropriate for conditions in their region.

36 Promote non-farm activity

Non-farm activities such as fishing, dairying, poultry and beekeeping have the potential to provide employment in rural areas, diversify incomes and protect from economic risks due to crop failures. Supplementary income from these activities will help farm households improve their quality of life and give them surplus to invest in children’s education, farm equipment and consumer goods.

37 Smoothen farm credit flow

Farmers need timely and adequate supply of credit for purchasing agricultural inputs such as seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, and to invest in assets such as machinery and godowns. While access to institutional credit has improved, dependence on high-cost non-institutional credit remains high. Streamlining processes for disbursing farm loans, improving financial literacy and tailoring products is the need of the hour.

38 Pay All Subsidies via DBT

Free and cheap power and subsidised fertilisers and seeds are some subsidies that are transferred to farmers. But such transfers distort the use power and fertilisers. Free power has led to the depletion of water table in Punjab while subsidised urea has led to its overuse resulting in soil degradation. Transferring a fixed amount directly to farmers’ bank accounts (like in PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme) in lieu of these subsidies can lead to a more efficient and appropriate use of resources.

39 Replace MSP with farm income insurance

Sections of farmers have demanded a statutory minimum support price (MSP) for their crops to ensure a minimum return on investment. While that looks difficult to execute, the government can offer farmers comprehensive insurance to protect them from income losses caused by natural calamities, pests and diseases, while parallelly ensuring efficient markets that pay remunerative prices. The coverage of existing schemes such as the PM Fasal Bima Yojana needs to be increased and more schemes introduced.

40 Ensure clear land ownership titles

Clear titles establish ownership of land and help reduce disputes with other claimants. They also ensure that the rightful owners get compensation when land is acquired by the government for development work. Clear titles are necessary to enhance farmers’ ability to secure lower cost institutional credit (as farmers can offer land as collateral), and to access certain government schemes. Therefore, land record digitalisation, already under way, needs to be sped up and records stored in blockchains.

EDUCATION REFORMS

41 Target 6% spend on Primary Education

Raise public education spending to 6% of GDP with targeted investment in primary education to close learning gaps, reduce dropouts, and boost enrolment. Focus on foundational literacy and numeracy. Strengthen classroom delivery with measurable targets and retrain teachers. Introduce structured incentives like performance-based pay and peer reviews to enhance teacher accountability. A well-funded primary education system is essential for equitable learning.

42 Have a Single Education Regulator

Replace the University Grants Commission and All India Council for Technical Education with a unified higher education regulator. A streamlined body with clearly defined mandates can cut down on bureaucratic delays, reduce regulatory overlap, and improve ease of imparting education. Simplified accreditation and compliance processes will help institutions focus on quality, research, and innovation rather than paperwork.

43 Begin Skilling at School

Introduce vocational education as a core part of school curricula from middle school to prepare industry-ready students. Align these programmes with findings from a national skill gap analysis and tailor them to meet local and regional industry needs. Early exposure to practical trades, digital literacy, and soft skills will reduce unemployability and ensure a smoother school-to-work transition. This will help bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world requirements, creating a future-ready education system.

44 Get the World’s best and brightest to India

Allow top-ranked foreign universities to set up independent campuses in India under a well-defined regulatory framework to ensure quality and transparency. This will give Indian students access to globally benchmarked education without going abroad, making elite learning more accessible. It will also encourage healthy competition, raise academic standards, and foster global research collaborations. Integrating global best practices could drive innovation, attract international faculty, and position the country as an education hub.

45 Indian university in the Top 100

Use the global university rankings as a benchmark for funding, reform, and policy support. Develop targeted programmes to improve research output, strengthen faculty training, and incentivise international collaborations. Provide grants for infrastructure, innovation, and interdisciplinary work that align with ranking criteria. The ultimate aim is to bring an Indian institution into the global top 100.

46 Make Sports Every School’s priority

Make sports and physical education a compulsory part of the school curriculum to promote holistic development and mental well-being. Integrate sports into academic assessments to reduce stress and encourage participation. Allocate dedicated budgets for sports infrastructure in every school. Early exposure not only improves health but also helps identify and nurture athletic talent.

47 Provide Two Meals Per Child

Upgrade the Midday Meal Scheme to provide two nutritious meals daily—an early breakfast and lunch—for all schoolchildren. This is critical to reduce malnutrition, boost learning outcomes, and increase attendance, especially among underprivileged children. Implement uniform quality standards across states, backed by vigorous monitoring. Special focus must be placed on hygiene, safe kitchens, and functional sanitation facilities, particularly girls’ toilets, to create a healthy school environment.

48 Invite Private Capital in Universities

India must diversify funding for higher education by actively promoting private sector participation. This includes encouraging endowments, industry-sponsored scholarships, and market-linked tuition models. Inspired by global models like the US and China’s “1,000 Talents” initiative, India can attract global talent, boost research, and improve institutional competitiveness. Government spending should prioritise need-based aid to ensure inclusivity.

49 Digitise and Diversify School Curricula

Modernise school curricula by integrating multilingual, inclusive content with 21st-century pedagogy. Leverage digital tools such as smart classrooms, interactive content, and AI-driven assessments to personalise learning and improve outcomes. Prioritise accessibility by making educational material available across platforms and in local languages to bridge divides. Equip teachers with skills needed to effectively use technology.

50 Strengthen the NTA for Zero Leak Tests

Empower the National Testing Agency (NTA) with statutory authority and dedicated funding to ensure secure, tech-enabled, and transparent examinations across India. As high-stakes exams increasingly face leaks and malpractice, India needs robust digital infrastructure with AI-driven surveillance, encrypted question banks, and real-time audits. Strengthening the NTA will standardise testing procedures, reduce paper-based vulnerabilities, and restore public trust.

HEALTH REFORMS

51 Guarantee Right to Health Through a new law

Enact a Universal Health Coverage Guarantee Law to make healthcare a justiciable right for every Indian citizen. This law should obligate both the Centre and states to provide access to essential health services, irrespective of income, geography, or employment status. This will ensure service continuity, accountability, and reduced out-of-pocket expenses. It should define a clear package of primary and secondary services, and create mechanisms for grievance redressal.

52 Build an Indian CDC

India must establish a National Disease Control and Surveillance Agency—an autonomous body with a dedicated budget and legal mandate to function as the equivalent of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This agency should coordinate real-time outbreak responses, track emerging infectious diseases, and maintain national health intelligence systems. It should also facilitate data-driven research, global collaboration, and public health preparedness for future pandemics and emergencies.

53 No Hospital Licence Without Accreditation

To improve quality and accountability in healthcare, make accreditation from the NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals) or equivalent body mandatory for all private hospitals. Link accreditation to essential regulatory incentives—such as empanelment in public insurance schemes, tax exemptions, and licence renewals. This will enforce uniform standards in clinical care, patient safety, infection control, and grievance redressal.

54 Set up a health pricing authority

Establish an independent Health Pricing Authority to oversee the pricing of diagnostics, procedures, and essential medicines. Modelled on the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, it should use actuarial analysis, clinical outcomes, and cost benchmarks to set fair, inflation-adjusted reference prices. The goal is to ensure affordability for patients without compromising on quality, innovation, and sustainability of service providers.

55 Mandate clear Labeling of Health Products

Mandate clear front-of-pack labelling and full ingredient disclosure for all health-related consumer products, including packaged food, cosmetics, dietary supplements, over-the-counter medicines, and traditional remedies like ayurvedic formulations. A unified labelling standard across regulatory bodies should be enforced to prevent conflicting rules and ensure transparency. Strict penalties must be imposed for misleading health claims, hidden additives, or non-disclosure.

56 Your Health Data, Your Right

Enact a Health Data Ownership Act to legally recognise individuals as the primary owners of their health records. The law should clearly regulate how hospitals, insurers, and digital health start-ups collect, store, and share personal health data. It must mandate explicit patient consent for data use and ensure stringent digital security. Establish a dedicated authority to enforce compliance, manage grievances, and audit data practices.

57 Mission Senior Care

Launch a National Geriatric Health Mission to address the unique needs of India’s growing elderly population. The programme should focus on home-based medical support, age-friendly hospital infrastructure, and specialised care hubs for chronic conditions like dementia, arthritis, and cardiovascular diseases. It must include respite care services for caregivers and train healthcare workers in geriatric protocols. As India ages, the health system must evolve from acute interventions to long-term, preventive and palliative models.

58 Better Mental Health Insurance

Mandate full parity between mental and physical health in insurance coverage, government funding, and employer policies. All insurers must cover psychiatric consultations, medications, and hospital stays under the same terms as physical illnesses. Expand access to public mental health infrastructure, including district-level clinics and tele-counselling services. Invest in training mental health professionals and running awareness campaigns to reduce stigma.

59 Nurture domestic MedTech innovation

Launch a dedicated public-private innovation fund to support early-stage start-ups in medical devices and diagnostics. The fund should provide design mentorship, clinical validation support, regulatory guidance, and matched grants. Priority must be given to affordable, scalable solutions tailored for rural and underserved populations. By nurturing domestic medtech innovation, India can reduce its heavy dependence on imports and create homegrown solutions. This aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.

60 One India, One Trauma Care Grid

Establish a national trauma care network with units located along highways, rail corridors, and urban hotspots. This grid should include a centralised emergency helpline, GPS-enabled ambulance systems, trained paramedics, and rapid-response teams. Integration with public health, transport, and disaster management agencies is essential for speedy coordination. With India among countries with highest road accident fatalities, a real-time trauma care system is critical.

ENVIRONMENT & SUSTAINABILITY REFORMS

61 Air Pollution Prevention Policy

A recent report says that 13 of the world’s 20 most polluted cities are in India. Air pollution is not a metro city problem anymore as several Tier-II and Tier-II cities are also on the list of the world's most polluted cities. What is needed is a comprehensive district-wise graded air pollution road map with the involvement of all stakeholders. Transparency in data generation and consistency are the key to finding a solution rather than knee-jerk reactions during high-pollution days.

62 Faster project clearances

Several central and state infrastructure projects face cost and time overruns with agencies complaining about land acquisition and environment clearances. A single-window clearance system, Parivesh, was launched to streamline and expedite green clearances, but states continue to operate at their own pace. Concerns have been aired regarding dilution of environmental laws. A more consultative system needs to be evolved to balance environment protection with developmental needs.

63 Turn Waste to wealth

Waste management remains one of the biggest challenges with segregation, reduction, recycling and reuse measures requiring a holistic approach. Integrated water, sanitation, and waste systems can check pollution. With e-waste becoming a big challenge, producer responsibility needs to be expanded with a recycle/disposal tracking system. A formalised marketplace for recyclable waste trading and incentivising waste pickers can address the challenges.

64 Impose a Green manufacturing mandate

India has a decarbonising road map with a 2070 net-zero target, which means manufacturing, a key growth parameter, needs to transition to sustainable measures. Sectors like steel, cement and metals are investing in eco-friendly options, but unless there is a clear government mandate, adoption of these products will be slow. Keeping in mind the high cost of manufacturing low carbon products, a mandate will provide a glide path to manufacturers and customers.

65 Smoothen transition from fossil fuels

Bring out a comprehensive policy to protect rights and livelihoods of workers in regions reliant on fossil fuels. States and the Centre have done some work in the area but there is a need for a national policy that lists the transition’s pace, shape, scope, coverage and timeline for certainty regarding measures that will be adopted. There must be an assessment of the impact of the transition for targeted strategies and financing.

66 Green Hydrogen Thrust

The massive renewable energy capacity expansion in India was the result of government policies such as purchase obligations that require obligated entities to buy minimum units from renewable energy producers. Green hydrogen is seen as game-changer but comes at a high cost. A purchase mandate can increase its adoption.

67 Make Carbon Trading a Reality

India is rapidly advancing towards a structured and regulated carbon pricing ecosystem. With increasing global emphasis on carbon markets like Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, India is developing a rate-based Emissions Trading System and voluntary carbon crediting mechanisms. The focus should be on raising awareness among MSMEs, bringing a policy on the risk of double counting and fraud.

68 Boost R&D investment in future battery tech

India is rapidly increasing investment in battery storage to ensure round-the-clock availability of renewable power. There has been record tendering for battery storage facilities but dependence on China for batteries, cells and other equipment is very high. The government must give a push to R&D in future battery technology to become self-dependent in this vital sector, keeping in mind supply chain challenges from geopolitical disruptions.

69 Address renewable waste challenge

As per the International Renewable Energy Agency, by 2050, global solar panel waste could reach 78 million metric tonnes—the equivalent of more than 20,000 fully loaded Boeing 747 jets. In India, the cumulative solar waste from both existing and new capacity deployment between FY24 and FY30 is estimated at 600 kilotonnes. There is a need for effective recycling strategies—database maintenance, incentivising recyclers and creating a market for solar recycling—to address this challenge.

70 Climate resilient urban planning

Mumbai’s streets flood every monsoon, flash floods destroy infrastructure in hill states, hydropower projects collapse due to cloud bursts and manual productivity is repeatedly affected by rising temperatures. These are just some of the visible impacts of global warming that India is already witnessing. However, urban planning doesn’t account for climate resilience. India should have climate-resilient city certification with performance-based incentives for climate-ready urban planning.

INFRASTRUCTURE REFORMS

71 Build a railway of the future

Hyperloop, bullet and driverless trains—that is where the future of rail mobility is headed. However, these technologies require huge investments and so entities running them should be able to earn a profit. That means policy reforms for rationalising fares and getting private players to invest in Indian Railways while ensuring it remains the cheapest mode of travel. There is also demand for freight rationalisation and flexibility in terms of goods carried.

72 Improve Public transport

Metro connectivity has brought convenience like never with time-tabled trains, clean and safe surroundings and reduction in commute time, but at a higher cost. India needs to build efficient bus, rapid rail and monorail systems like those in the West. It must also ensure last-mile connectivity. Incentives to use public transport with dedicated lanes could be a game changer. The governments must also work on innovative financing mechanisms to bail out the ailing state transport services.

73 Toll at ease

Tolls on national highways have always been a sore point with allegations that while toll agencies mint money for years, consumers pay for badly maintained infrastructure. The government has now been auctioning some high-density highways to private players as part of its monetisation plan but should also regulate the toll charges paid by commuters. An efficient technology-driven automatic toll collection system is needed to ensure there are no long queues at toll plazas.

74 Create District Infrastructure Index

Build a dashboard for infrastructure projects with timelines and gaps at the district level that is publicly viewable. This will act as a benchmark for formulating and implementing various policies of the government and ensure equitable development across districts. It can focus on parameters such as health, education, transport, civic amenities, roads and water, among others. There is also a need for a district-level digital infra census with a public inventory of India’s fibre, towers and edge data centre facilities.

75 Build World Class Ports

About 95% of India’s trade by volume and 65% by value moves through maritime transport. The Indian Ports Bill, 2025, seeks to integrate port development and establish adjudicatory mechanisms. There is still a need to address congestion, ensure standardisation of documentation and paperwork, and ease regulatory clearances to avoid detention and demurrage. Focus should be on integration with international stakeholders and efficient data exchange.

76 Green Freight Policy

In freight, India’s dedicated freight corridors and the Unified Logistics Interface Platform already signal a shift towards coordinated, digitised logistics. Further progress in multimodal logistics hubs and green freight practices, like those adopted in the European Union’s Green Freight Programme, could improve efficiency and reduce carbon intensity. Government support is required for faster adoption of electric and hybrid heavy duty trucks on the lines of FAME, the central government’s flagship electrification policy.

77 Single-window Auto Clearances

There is a pressing need for a centralised system where all necessary permits and certifications for a vehicle—related to its manufacturing, environmental impact (emissions) and safety features—can be processed. Instead of a vehicle manufacturer or an individual having to go to multiple departments or agencies to get separate approvals, the single-window platform would allow them to submit all required documents and apply for all clearances through one integrated system.

78 Build Integrated Multimodal Transport System

Focus on a more integrated, efficient, automated and sustainable transport ecosystem. This could include continued expansion of metro systems, bus rapid transit corridors, and suburban rail, supplemented by electric and shared mobility options for last-mile connectivity. India can look at examples like Singapore, which has successfully implemented integrated multimodal transport systems.

79 Make India an Aviation Hub

India’s aviation market is growing by leaps and bounds. The focus should be on making it an aviation hub like Dubai, Doha and Singapore. That would require digitisation of airport services for a smooth travel experience, relaxation of transit visa norms, ramping up hotel and allied airport services, improving infrastructure and skilling the workforce. Reforms are needed to build world-class maintenance, repair and operations facilities for aircraft and an independent aviation regulator.

80 Comprehensive Infra Rating

Introduce a rating framework for infrastructure projects through the lifecycle of the project. Ensure that the onus of maintaining the quality of the project lies with the developers. The rating system can be on the lines of those available for companies and should impact fund-raising capacity. At present, there is a rating system that looks at project viability and returns during the lifecycle, but this misses out on quality assurance and accountability of construction players across sectors.

SOCIAL REFORMS

81 Navigate demographic shifts for a sustainable future

With a rapidly growing population, it is essential to proactively adapt to demographic shifts to ensure long-term economic and social prosperity. Key trends such as ageing population, rapid urbanisation, increased migration, and fluctuating birth rates are reshaping societies across the globe. Reforms aimed at addressing these realities must focus on inclusive urban planning, investment in elder care, youth skill development, and integration of migrants.

82 Make Minimum Basic Income a Reality

With reduction in poverty and assurance of economic security for all citizens at its core, this reform has the potential to drive inclusive growth and social equity. By implementing targeted social protection measures, expanding access to quality education and healthcare, and promoting decent employment opportunities, India can ensure the benefits of development reach vulnerable populations—including women, informal workers, persons with disabilities, and the rural poor.

83 Modernise labour laws

India needs modern labour laws that allow flexible hiring while ensuring worker protection. This will strengthen the economy by significantly increasing female workforce participation and promoting diversity and inclusion. With the objective of promoting women’s participation, regulations are needed for ensuring equal pay and a safe working environment. Universal childcare will enable more women to join work. Encouraging women to work at night with safe transportation is another key reform that states must undertake.

84 Protect Tenants, Boost rental housing

Tenancy protection offers renters security from arbitrary evictions, fair rent regulation, and clear rights, while incentives like tax breaks, faster approvals, and zoning reforms encourage developers to boost rental housing supply. This could ease housing shortages, stabilise the rental market, and foster balanced urban growth. Legal clarity and enforceable contracts will not only empower tenants, but also protect landlords against disputes.

85 Get India Retirement-Ready

By streamlining delivery of provident fund (PF) benefits through digital platforms, this reform can improve access, transparency, and efficiency. Digitisation can minimise bureaucratic delays, reduce paperwork, and ensure timely disbursement of benefits, especially for workers in remote or underserved regions. Linking PF accounts with Aadhaar and mobile platforms can further empower beneficiaries to track contributions, update records, and initiate claims with ease.

86 Reimagine Rural Support

Reshape MGNREGA and household welfare to help create employment opportunities, especially in rural areas, while supporting inclusive development and livelihood security. Consolidating welfare programmes can improve efficiency, reduce duplication, and ensure better delivery. A unified approach enables smoother access to food, health, housing, and education. Prioritising labour-intensive activities can address regional disparities.

87 Leave No One Behind

India needs a bold push to end extreme poverty. This requires a multi-dimensional approach that addresses both immediate needs and long-term empowerment. This includes ensuring access to basic necessities like food, shelter, healthcare, and education, while creating pathways to sustainable livelihoods through skill development, job creation, and financial inclusion. This can be achieved through large-scale skill development initiatives, targeted employment opportunities, and support for micro-entrepreneurship in rural areas.

88 Childhood, Not Chains

The government must end child labour completely. By strengthening monitoring mechanisms, increasing penalties for violations, and holding employers accountable, the state can ensure that laws are enforced to fully eradicate child labour. Efforts must also focus on supporting families through social protection, education access, and livelihood opportunities to prevent children from being pushed into labour. Higher penalties must be enforced upon those found violating these laws.

89 Revisit the creamy layer criteria

Reform the creamy layer category to strengthen reservations for economically weaker sections (EWS) of society. To do this, it is essential to revisit and refine the creamy layer criteria across reservation categories. A more rational and uniform approach will exclude the truly privileged while prioritising genuinely disadvantaged individuals. Aligning creamy layer norms with the spirit of EWS ensures that support reaches those who need it the most, promoting a fairer and more inclusive reservation system across communities and castes.

90 Domestic Rights, Wages, and Respect

The government must formalise domestic work and put an end to manual scavenging. Establishing clear regulations around contracts, wages, working hours, and social security can bring it into the formal economy, reducing exploitation. This can be done by establishing enforceable regulations around contracts, minimum wages, working hours, rest days, etc. Simultaneously, India must eliminate manual scavenging through increased mechanisation.

TECH & DIGITAL REFORMS

91 Build India’s AI backbone

No digital revolution can thrive on imported hardware and outsourced ethics. While India has earmarked $1.2 billion for its AI mission, this pales in comparison to the tens of billions invested in the US and China. To stay competitive, India must urgently scale up investments in domestic chip fabs, public compute infra, and sovereign cloud systems. From training LLMs to safeguarding national security, compute sovereignty isn’t optional, it’s foundational.

92 A Digital Consumer Protection Law for The AI Era, Please

As the AI era booms and digital services surge, India must enact a strong Digital Consumer Protection Law focusing on user consent, algorithmic accountability, data portability, and cyber safety. Such a law would ensure consumers control how their data is used, make companies accountable for algorithmic decisions, and empower users to move data between platforms securely. It’s crucial for safeguarding privacy, promoting fair competition, and building trust.

93 From STEM to STEAM

Teach AI and ethics, not just code. India’s citizens must think beyond pure science. It’s time to add arts, ethics, climate science, digital civics, and systems thinking into curricula. Adding AI and arts to STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and making it STEAM nurtures critical thinking, empathy, and responsible innovation. From middle school, students should understand AI biases, sustainability, and societal impacts. Doing this will ensure India’s workforce can lead ethically.

94 Mandate tech impact audits for start-ups

India should pioneer mandatory “Tech Impact Assessments” for AI, Web3, and other disruptive technologies, akin to environmental clearances. Start-ups must evaluate and disclose risks like bias, privacy harm, misinformation, and social disruption before launching products. Ethics-by-Design becomes a competitive advantage rather than an afterthought. This reform will protect citizens while building global trust in Indian innovation.

95 One India, One digital ID

Imagine seamlessly accessing banks, hospitals, universities, and apps using one consent-driven digital identity. India’s unified digital identity layer can empower citizens with “one identity, many verifiable credentials.” APIs would enable both government and private services while giving users granular control over data sharing. This reform ensures efficiency, security, and trust. A unified identity architecture could transform how Indians transact, learn, and receive services, both online and offline.

96 Comprehensive Cybersecutiry framework

India urgently needs a modern, comprehensive cybersecurity framework. The digital economy’s growth has outpaced the laws that protect users, infrastructure, and data. New legislation should define cybercrimes, establish strict penalties, enforce data protection, and outline incident reporting protocols. It must balance national security with privacy rights. A robust cyber law will fortify India’s digital assets, boost investor confidence, and safeguard citizens.

97 Transparent crypto rules

India’s crypto ecosystem sits in regulatory limbo, stifling innovation and investor confidence. Clear rules are essential for cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and tokenised assets. The government must define taxation, compliance, and consumer protection while mitigating financial risks. A transparent policy could attract blockchain innovators, prevent capital flight, and integrate India into the global digital economy.

98 Bridge the digital divide for all

Despite being the world’s second-largest smartphone and internet market, just over 40% of Indians remain offline, and more than half lack smartphones. Digital inclusion must go beyond connectivity to affordable devices, local-language content, and digital literacy. Targeted schemes for rural and marginalised communities are crucial. A true digital economy demands that every Indian, regardless of income or geography, can participate fully in online services, education, and economic opportunities.

99 Ethical AI

Introduce a comprehensive AI Regulation and Ethics Law that mandates ethical AI audits, bias checks, and data consent disclosures for all large-scale AI deployments, along with compulsory watermarking of AI-generated content, strict penalties for malicious deepfake usage, and oversight by an independent AI ethics authority to ensure transparency, accountability, and responsible innovation. Criminalise malicious use, especially in political, financial, or personal harm contexts, with strict penalties and takedown timelines.

100 Streamline patents, Spur innovation

India’s patent system has to be faster, clearer, and more transparent. Huge backlogs, complex processes, and inconsistent enforcement discourage start-ups and inventors. Reforms should include faster examination timelines, simplified filing procedures, and robust IP enforcement. Improving patent rules can attract R&D investment, protect homegrown technologies, and boost India’s position as a global innovation hub. A strong IP regime is the bedrock of a thriving digital and industrial economy.