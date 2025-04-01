SIPs in the Age of Volatility: Will investors stay the course?

For years, New Delhi-based Ashish Kumar, 30, steered clear of the stock market, wary of its unpredictability. But as the post-Covid bull run became a hot topic at gatherings of family and friends, temptation got the better of him. “I invested large sums in equity mutual funds last year, expecting solid returns. But I’m staring at massive losses. I don’t know whether to cut my losses or stay invested. The steep decline in my portfolio has started affecting my sleep,” he says, frustration evident in his voice.