scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
News
Magazine
SIPs in the Age of Volatility: Will investors stay the course?

Feedback

SIPs in the Age of Volatility: Will investors stay the course?

Will investors stay the course or will this volatility lead to a long-term shift away from SIPs?
Teena Jain Kaushal
Teena Jain Kaushal
Print Edition: Apr 13, 2025
SIPs in the Age of Volatility
SIPs in the Age of Volatility

For years, New Delhi-based Ashish Kumar, 30, steered clear of the stock market, wary of its unpredictability. But as the post-Covid bull run became a hot topic at gatherings of family and friends, temptation got the better of him. “I invested large sums in equity mutual funds last year, expecting solid returns. But I’m staring at massive losses. I don’t know whether to cut my losses or stay invested. The steep decline in my portfolio has started affecting my sleep,” he says, frustration evident in his voice.

×