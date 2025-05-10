The New Era of Insurance: Who Will Come Out On Top?
India's insurance industry, with cumulative premiums of $130 billion, is entering a new era of growth, marked by big M&As, the expected entry of more foreign players, and tech-led disruptions. Who will come out on top?
A quarter century is a long time for policy. It’s no different in the case of the big bang opening up of India’s state-controlled insurance industry in 2000. Two deals serve as book-ends for that phase.