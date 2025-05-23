Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
magazine
cover story
The new-look Serum: How Adar Poonawalla is looking to recapture the Covid windfall

The new-look Serum: How Adar Poonawalla is looking to recapture the Covid windfall

Adar Poonawalla-led Serum Institute of India was the poster child of the fight against Covid-19 with Covishield. it is now undergoing a transformation by leveraging to shore up its finances, which fell off a cliff after the pandemic.

Neetu Chandra Sharma
Neetu Chandra Sharma
Print Edition: 08 Jun, 2025
The new-look Serum: How Adar Poonawalla is looking to recapture the Covid windfall
The new-look Serum: How Adar Poonawalla is looking to recapture the Covid windfall

The year was 2021. The world had gone through a whole year of the Covid-19 pandemic. Lockdowns and social distancing had been implemented by governments to check the lightning speed of the virus’ transmission.