The new-look Serum: How Adar Poonawalla is looking to recapture the Covid windfall
The new-look Serum: How Adar Poonawalla is looking to recapture the Covid windfall
Adar Poonawalla-led Serum Institute of India was the poster child of the fight against Covid-19 with Covishield. it is now undergoing a transformation by leveraging to shore up its finances, which fell off a cliff after the pandemic.
The new-look Serum: How Adar Poonawalla is looking to recapture the Covid windfall
The year was 2021. The world had gone through a whole year of the Covid-19 pandemic. Lockdowns and social distancing had been implemented by governments to check the lightning speed of the virus’ transmission.