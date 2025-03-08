scorecardresearch
Will the shake up in old order bring about India Inc's next wave?

The old order of Indian business is set to undergo a tectonic shift, thanks to a host of new companies and their disruptive businesses.
Krishna Gopalan
Print Edition: Mar 16, 2025

India inc. is often used as a collective noun to describe the formal business sector comprising government-owned and corporate entities. It gained currency around the turn of the century as Indian firms gained scale and made their presence felt at home and abroad. As businesses start to get more complex, companies—both small and large—must revamp their game plan to remain relevant in a world characterised by disruption, say experts. And disruption is not a game determined solely by deep pockets, but ideas and innovation. Clearly, a new India Inc. is emerging at a pace that is quite unprecedented.

