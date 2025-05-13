Berger Paints’ focus on new areas to strengthen its core business and stave off competition from newer players

Two years ago, in peak summer, Abhijit Roy was on a routine visit to Nagpur. It was an oppressively hot afternoon, and the MD & CEO of Berger Paints was in deep conversation with dealers and a bunch of contractors. Such interactions often lead to a path-breaking idea. That day was no exception. “The water from the tap is unbearably hot. We have to wait for it to cool down,” said a contractor, imploring Roy for a solution. The MD & CEO smelled an opportunity and, once back at the company’s Kolkata headquarters, called in the top team. The task: create a product to cool down water in plastic as well as concrete tanks. “We needed something that could sit on any surface,” says Roy. A combination of a grip primer, a heat reflecting coating with an anti-dust layer to maintain the efficacy of the coating led to the breakthrough—the just-launched Berger Paints’ Tank Kool. Given that large parts of the country are hot for long periods, the product can sell across markets.