Which are the districts which dominate exports in a certain product group?





Jamnagar, for instance, accounted for 64% of exports of petro-products in the country in 2025-26 because it is the location of Reliance’s refinery. Tiruppur as a textile export hub is well known. But there are a whole clutch of districts which account for the bulk of exports in other categories—ceramics, carpets, and even human hair which are far less known. Using the district exports data we highlight some of the lesser known districts which dominate exports in certain products.

We computed each district’s share in total Indian exports in the four-digit, or two-digit trade category(HS code). We also compared the district exports with total global exports for that category from the UN’s Comtrade database.