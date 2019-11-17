Editor&amp;amp;#039;s Note: Editor&amp;amp;#039;s Note on Financial Strong and Opportunities - Business Today
Editor's Note

If You Can't Beat Them, Join 'em

Rajeev Dubey | New Delhi
In our cover story this week, some of India's consumer giants, including HUL, Reliance Retail, Amazon and Walmart-Flipkart, are vying with each other for the kirana's undivided attention

 
 

The Tough Get Going

The Obstacles

Small, Vulnerable But Beautiful

Despite the disruptions and problems, some SMEs have managed to perform exceptionally well in the past few years, and we take a look at them in this issue

The Funds Crunch

The credit crisis is bothering economists, bankers, businessmen, ministers and bureaucrats alike

The Start-Up Ecosystem

Our special issue on start-ups looks at all the trends worth noting in the ecosystem today

For Your Attention, Mr PM

In the past six months, a number of worrying signals have been apparent

The CEO Pay Conundrum

The Hits And Misses

Many leaders come to power because of their economic promises, while others lose because they fail to solve economic problems.

Changing Landscape

 
 

Changing Tastes

The Tyranny Of Debt

Death Of A Coffee King

Siddhartha is an extreme example of how using debt to fund expansions can undo you

The Incremental Budget

The short-term idea the government had come up with just before the election was to directly give Rs 6,000 to each land-owning farmer in three tranches in a year

Time To Fix Financial Holes

The RBI and finance ministry need to work together to fix the problem properly

Fear In The Financial System

The Jet Imbroglio

Naresh Goyal, the founder of the airline, submitted his last minute EoI for the stake on sale.

Changing The Goalposts

As more millennials join the workforce, many of the old theories are being tested and found wanting.

The Leadership Mantras

Tim Cook of Apple and Elon Musk of Tesla are both known for their insane work hours.
