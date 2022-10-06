What's the ultimate ice holiday experience? Antarctica, duh. Want more luxe vacay options? Check these out

The White Desert

Where to Book white-desert.com

Price $62,500 per person

Explore Antarctica, considered as the last continent, in small groups via private jet from Cape Town, South Africa. Winner of 5 World Travel Awards, White Desert operates three camps in Antarctica. These camps accommodate only 12 guests per trip. Under the care of specialist guides, you have access to a range of polar activities such as crystal cave walks, ice-climbing, hiking and abseiling from a nearby mountain. White Desert’s camps are sold on a per trip basis, with the shortest trip being around five days. This includes private jet charter to Antarctica from Cape Town, fully hosted accommodation, meals, drinks and activities on ice as well as a five-hour round trip flight within Antarctica to see the 28,000-strong Emperor Penguin colony.

Private Island

Where to Book www.chevalblanc.com/en/maison/randheli

Price $30,000 a night

Nothing spells luxury like a vacation on a private island. And when that island is in the Maldives, you can be assured of white sands, blue skies, magical sunsets and the breathtaking turquoise water. The Cheval Blanc Randheli Private Island is the epitome of opulent privacy, with a huge four-bedroom villa tucked away on its own dedicated island. The private island is the pinnacle of luxurious, contemporary island life. It has exclusive amenities including its own spa, a sizeable outdoor pool, immaculate beaches, and exotic plants, as well as, of course, a committed team of personnel to attend to your every need.

Sailing on the high seas

Where to Book Through a travel agent or online

Price Between $80,000 and $150,000 per week

Yes, of course, you can go on a luxury cruise. But do you know what’s an even more luxurious way to sail the high seas—a private yacht. It offers you greater flexibility in making an itinerary and access to more secluded ports of call. And, most of all, it promises privacy, exclusivity and personalised service. Your yacht, your rules—so dance under the stars, chill in the jacuzzi, or explore tracks that are off the beaten path. Travel with family and friends, or by yourself—whatever takes your fancy. Rest assured, all your needs will be taken care of. The Mediterranean is hugely popular, led by destinations like Croatia, Greece, Turkey, Italy and Spain. The Caribbean is also a long-time favourite.

Around the World

Where to Book fourseasons.com/privatejet

Price $130,000

You can’t beat private jets as the epitome of luxury travel. Especially when you are flying around the world in one. Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, which has been providing a variety of private jet holidays over time, is bringing the first journey of its kind in December this year. A 13-day itinerary filled with wildlife experiences, ancient historical treasures and natural wonders, the tour takes you from Athens to Giza to the Serengeti to Mauritius, Rwanda and Johannesburg.

Flying First

Where to Book www.singaporeair.com

Price $10,000 (New York-Singapore in February 2023)

Flying first class is definitely a memorable experience, and more so with Singapore Airlines. On its Airbus A380s, the carrier offers ‘Suites’ where you get a full bed complete with a reclining, swivelling seat. If you are travelling with a loved one, the divider between cabins can be removed to make a double bed. A sliding door gives you privacy. There is an en-suite wardrobe, and you dine on your personal dining table in proper bone china from Wedgewood. Pre-book your meal from an international panel of chefs. And as if that’s not enough, there are well-appointed lavatories to complete your suite experience.

Watch: Ready to shell out Rs 1.2 Crore for a holiday?