In its 23rd edition, the Business Today-Money Today Financial Awards also honoured top performing fintech firms, mutual funds, insurance companies and pension funds.
Kotak mahindra Bank is gradually scaling up its universal banking model to play a bigger role in the financial services market.
How SBI is keeping itself ahead of the curve in digital banking.
The fourth largest bank by assets in the country has been aggressive in providing banking services in the hinterland.
JP Morgan is aggressively using technology and expanding its corporate client base in India.
Eight-year-old Ezetap is building a digital payments ecosystem through low-cost innovative solutions.
Bank of Baroda is using the partnership model to stay ahead of competition in digital banking.
Banking transformation has to follow a holistic approach, rather than a fragmented use-case based approach.
RBL Bank is following a partnership model to scale up in smaller geographies.
Ahmedabad-based LendingKart doesnt have a branch, and uses an underwriting model based on machine learning algorithm to lend to MSMEs.
The largest private sector bank, HDFC Bank, is looking to grow in semi-urban and rural markets.
CreditMantri is contributing towards creating a healthy credit culture in the financial system.
