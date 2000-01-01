India's Most Valuable Companies 2018
India's Most Valuable Companies 2018

Shivani Sharma | New Delhi
On Right Track

An analysis of BT 500 data shows double-digit income growth and improvement in debt-servicing capabilities, though valuations are on the higher side.

 
 

BT 500: India's Most Valuable Companies

Reliance Industries dethroned Tata Consultancy Services from the top spot, clocking growth of 50.8%. HDFC Bank retained the third position.

Paying The Price

Chinese Checkers

China's crackdown on polluting steel plants helped HEG's graphite electrode business grow more than nine times.

Unstoppable

RIL bounces back to the No. 1 position after seven years, thanks to Jio and petchem expansion.

How We Did It

In the early days we based it on the market cap of the companies as on March 31. Like in everything else, there is change.
 
 

The Big Gainers

While American biggies Amazon and Walmart fight for their pound of flesh in India, Indian retailers have quietly stolen the show.

On A Winning Streak

Strategies such as localisation as well as premiumisation and an entrepreneurial work culture have enabled HUL become the fifth most valuable company in BT 500.

Course Correction

Strides Pharma Science attributes its underwhelming performance to a confluence of headwinds and execution challenges.

Caught In The Middle

BFSI Rules

Five out of six debutants in the top 100 rankings are from the financial services sector.

