Markets have been volatile since Donald Trump's victory in the US, reflecting uncertainty about how his aggressive trade stance will reshape global supply chains.

RBI MPC has cut the repo rate by 25bps. Will this spark a virtuous consumption cycle?

Just days after the Union Budget, the Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to boost to consumption demand. Will this spark a virtuous consumption cycle?

Government shifts focus from capex to consumption in Budget, Markets expected to follow suit

The focus of the government seems to have shifted in this Budget-from capex to boosting consumption. Markets are expected to follow suit

India’s electric two-wheeler market no longer a niche segment as both start-ups and legacy players re-shape the landscape

India’s electric two-wheeler market is no longer a niche segment, but a battleground for both start-ups and legacy players.