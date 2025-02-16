scorecardresearch
Feb 16, 2025
The Buzz Trade, Tariffs, & Turmoil: Why Markets have been volatile since Trump's victory in the US

Markets have been volatile since Donald Trump's victory in the US, reflecting uncertainty about how his aggressive trade stance will reshape global supply chains.

RBI MPC has cut the repo rate by 25bps. Will this spark a virtuous consumption cycle?

Just days after the Union Budget, the Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to boost to consumption demand. Will this spark a virtuous consumption cycle?

Government shifts focus from capex to consumption in Budget, Markets expected to follow suit

The focus of the government seems to have shifted in this Budget-from capex to boosting consumption. Markets are expected to follow suit

India’s electric two-wheeler market no longer a niche segment as both start-ups and legacy players re-shape the landscape

India’s electric two-wheeler market is no longer a niche segment, but a battleground for both start-ups and legacy players.
Goodlife Food at the Roca brothers' restaurant in Girona transcends the ordinary to become pure magic

The food at the Roca brothers' restaurant in Girona transcends the ordinary to become pure magic.
Deep Dive How Swiggy is aiming for profitability through foray into quick commerce

After food delivery platform Swiggy's listing, the focus has shifted back to how its businesses, including the nascent quick commerce foray through Instamart, can get profitable. It needs to move fast because the competition is heating up

Shining Bright: How India's march towards energy security got a big boost in Budget 2025

India's march towards energy security got a big boost with the government's focus on robust power expansion, a balancing Act of fossil and clean energy sectors, and incentives for reforms.
Interview Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on how API supply chain can shift from China to India

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Founder and Executive Chairperson of Biocon, on catching up with China, the right recruitment policies, and more.

FIIs may make a comeback this year, says investor Madhusudan Kela

Veteran investor Madhusudan Kela, Founder of MK Ventures, on Union Budget 2025-26, the future trajectory of the market, the Indian economy and more.

Deregulation will lead to more employment: CEA Anantha Nageswaran

V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, talks about chasing an 8% growth rate, deregulation, and other key topics in the Economic Survey 2024-25.

Tax Cut To Put Money Into Peoples' Hands, Say Budget Makers

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Finance and Revenue Secretary, and Arunish Chawla, Secretary of DIPAM, explain the macro philosophy of the Budget.
Columns How taxation will guide India’s reformatory phase, says tax expert Mukesh Butani

FM's Budget speech earmarked 'taxation' as a dominant pillar to guide India through a reformatory phase

Expect Private Investment Cycle To Pick Up, says Sanjeev Krishnan Chairperson, PwC in India

The government's budgetary strategy focusses on modification and moderation, a fine balance between the long term and the short term

Rs 1 lakh crore to boost consumption, says Bank of Baroda's Chief Economist Madan Sabnavis

The release of Rs 1 lakh crore is a booster for consumption and savings, depending on how the taxpayer uses this benefit.
Best Advice Best Advice: "Keep the company’s imperatives in mind first," says Smita Jatia, Vice Chairperson, Westlife Foodworld

Westlife Foodworld Limited is a fast food restaurant holding company.
Money Today What government’s push to the New Income Tax regime in Union Budget 2025-26 means for taxpayers

The government increased the tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh and revised rates lower under the New Tax regime in the Budget for FY26. With a new Income Tax Bill on the way, what do the measures mean for taxpayers?
Editor's Note Will the Government's Growth Gamble in Union Budget 2025-26 pay off?

In just a week, India’s fiscal and monetary policies have aligned to drive consumption. Will this trigger a spending surge strong enough to revive growth?
