Cover Story
- With external uncertainties increasing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has focussed on ramping up domestic manufacturing and investments and boosting consumption in Union Budget 2025-26. Will this latest gamble pay off?
Trade, Tariffs, & Turmoil: Why Markets have been volatile since Trump's victory in the USMarkets have been volatile since Donald Trump's victory in the US, reflecting uncertainty about how his aggressive trade stance will reshape global supply chains.
RBI MPC has cut the repo rate by 25bps. Will this spark a virtuous consumption cycle?Just days after the Union Budget, the Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to boost to consumption demand. Will this spark a virtuous consumption cycle?
Government shifts focus from capex to consumption in Budget, Markets expected to follow suitThe focus of the government seems to have shifted in this Budget-from capex to boosting consumption. Markets are expected to follow suit
India’s electric two-wheeler market no longer a niche segment as both start-ups and legacy players re-shape the landscapeIndia’s electric two-wheeler market is no longer a niche segment, but a battleground for both start-ups and legacy players.
Food at the Roca brothers' restaurant in Girona transcends the ordinary to become pure magicThe food at the Roca brothers' restaurant in Girona transcends the ordinary to become pure magic.
How Swiggy is aiming for profitability through foray into quick commerceAfter food delivery platform Swiggy's listing, the focus has shifted back to how its businesses, including the nascent quick commerce foray through Instamart, can get profitable. It needs to move fast because the competition is heating up
Shining Bright: How India's march towards energy security got a big boost in Budget 2025India's march towards energy security got a big boost with the government's focus on robust power expansion, a balancing Act of fossil and clean energy sectors, and incentives for reforms.
Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on how API supply chain can shift from China to IndiaKiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Founder and Executive Chairperson of Biocon, on catching up with China, the right recruitment policies, and more.
FIIs may make a comeback this year, says investor Madhusudan KelaVeteran investor Madhusudan Kela, Founder of MK Ventures, on Union Budget 2025-26, the future trajectory of the market, the Indian economy and more.
Deregulation will lead to more employment: CEA Anantha NageswaranV. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, talks about chasing an 8% growth rate, deregulation, and other key topics in the Economic Survey 2024-25.
Tax Cut To Put Money Into Peoples' Hands, Say Budget MakersTuhin Kanta Pandey, Finance and Revenue Secretary, and Arunish Chawla, Secretary of DIPAM, explain the macro philosophy of the Budget.
How taxation will guide India’s reformatory phase, says tax expert Mukesh ButaniFM's Budget speech earmarked 'taxation' as a dominant pillar to guide India through a reformatory phase
Expect Private Investment Cycle To Pick Up, says Sanjeev Krishnan Chairperson, PwC in IndiaThe government's budgetary strategy focusses on modification and moderation, a fine balance between the long term and the short term
Rs 1 lakh crore to boost consumption, says Bank of Baroda's Chief Economist Madan SabnavisThe release of Rs 1 lakh crore is a booster for consumption and savings, depending on how the taxpayer uses this benefit.