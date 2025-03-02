Cover Story
- The rupee has declined sharply along with other currencies as the dollar has strengthened after Donald Trump took office as the President of the US. Will the rupee continue to depreciate and what will the impact be on India's economy?
How astrotech is reinventing astrologyAstrology, or the study of the future foretold by celestial bodies, is experiencing a cosmic transformation, fuelled by digital disruption, Artificial Intelligence, and a $7-billion faith market.
Radico Khaitan’s Sangam World Malt Whisky is making a splash in the Indian marketRadico Khaitan’s Sangam World Malt Whisky, which was launched in 2024, has garnered international acclaim, and is now making a splash in the Indian market as well.
Renaming Zomato to Eternal drives home the multifaceted nature of businessWith Blinkit growing rapidly, renaming Zomato to Eternal drives home the multifaceted nature of business.
Rising demand and limited capacities ensure that there’s nothing budget about airfaresRising demand, limited capacities, and strategic pricing by airlines have contributed to the surge in air ticket prices
Trade Tied: US plan to levy reciprocal tariffs may endanger bonhomie of Modi-Trump meetPM Modi's meeting with US President Trump has boosted hopes of deeper trade and investment ties between the two countries. But the US' plan to levy reciprocal tariffs may endanger that.
“Manufacturing has moved back to the forefront again”Rahul Jain, BCG India Head, on the future of manufacturing, how India can capitalise on global trends and more.
Aim to triple profits to Rs 2,500 crore by FY28: Star Health Insurance MD & CEO: Anand RoyAnand Roy, MD and CEO of Star Health Insurance, on the future of the company, challenges in the health insurance sector, and more.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says some states need to get their acts together on financesFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the measures announced in the recent Budget, India's growth prospects, global uncertainty and more.
Will the Wild Ride for the Rupee Continue?RBI may go easy on the rupee and give priority to domestic issues. The fuss over the rupee's level should end.
Pharma majors cash in on demand for OTC drugs to diversify their revenue streamsDespite health concerns, the increasing popularity of OTC drugs has led to pharma majors seizing the chance to diversify their revenue streams. The rising popularity of skincare and personal health has led to easy access of several dermatological products. From D2C brands to established players, pharma companies are looking to bite into the pie.