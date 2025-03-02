The Buzz

Radico Khaitan’s Sangam World Malt Whisky, which was launched in 2024, has garnered international acclaim, and is now making a splash in the Indian market as well.

With Blinkit growing rapidly, renaming Zomato to Eternal drives home the multifaceted nature of business.

Rising demand, limited capacities, and strategic pricing by airlines have contributed to the surge in air ticket prices

Trade Tied: US plan to levy reciprocal tariffs may endanger bonhomie of Modi-Trump meet

PM Modi's meeting with US President Trump has boosted hopes of deeper trade and investment ties between the two countries. But the US' plan to levy reciprocal tariffs may endanger that.