Cover Story

Mar 02, 2025
Magazine How astrotech is reinventing astrology

How astrotech is reinventing astrology

Astrology, or the study of the future foretold by celestial bodies, is experiencing a cosmic transformation, fuelled by digital disruption, Artificial Intelligence, and a $7-billion faith market.
The Buzz Radico Khaitan’s Sangam World Malt Whisky is making a splash in the Indian market

Radico Khaitan’s Sangam World Malt Whisky is making a splash in the Indian market

Radico Khaitan’s Sangam World Malt Whisky, which was launched in 2024, has garnered international acclaim, and is now making a splash in the Indian market as well.

Renaming Zomato to Eternal drives home the multifaceted nature of business

With Blinkit growing rapidly, renaming Zomato to Eternal drives home the multifaceted nature of business.

Rising demand and limited capacities ensure that there’s nothing budget about airfares

Rising demand, limited capacities, and strategic pricing by airlines have contributed to the surge in air ticket prices

Trade Tied: US plan to levy reciprocal tariffs may endanger bonhomie of Modi-Trump meet

PM Modi's meeting with US President Trump has boosted hopes of deeper trade and investment ties between the two countries. But the US' plan to levy reciprocal tariffs may endanger that.
Interview “Manufacturing has moved back to the forefront again”

“Manufacturing has moved back to the forefront again”

Rahul Jain, BCG India Head, on the future of manufacturing, how India can capitalise on global trends and more.

Aim to triple profits to Rs 2,500 crore by FY28: Star Health Insurance MD & CEO: Anand Roy

Anand Roy, MD and CEO of Star Health Insurance, on the future of the company, challenges in the health insurance sector, and more.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says some states need to get their acts together on finances

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the measures announced in the recent Budget, India's growth prospects, global uncertainty and more.
Deep Dive Will the Wild Ride for the Rupee Continue?

Will the Wild Ride for the Rupee Continue?

RBI may go easy on the rupee and give priority to domestic issues. The fuss over the rupee's level should end.

Pharma majors cash in on demand for OTC drugs to diversify their revenue streams

Despite health concerns, the increasing popularity of OTC drugs has led to pharma majors seizing the chance to diversify their revenue streams. The rising popularity of skincare and personal health has led to easy access of several dermatological products. From D2C brands to established players, pharma companies are looking to bite into the pie.
Goodlife Sneak peak into creations showcased at 6th edition of LVMH Watch Week in New York & Paris 

Sneak peak into creations showcased at 6th edition of LVMH Watch Week in New York & Paris 

The sixth edition of the LVMH Watch Week was held in New York and Paris recently. We look at some of the latest creations showcased.
Best Advice Mankind Pharma CEO Sheetal Arora says reigniting the spirit of ownership is the best advice he received

Mankind Pharma CEO Sheetal Arora says reigniting the spirit of ownership is the best advice he received

Mankind Pharma is an Indian multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare product company.
Editor's Note Who moved the exchange rate?

Who moved the exchange rate?

The rupee touched an all-time low of nearly 88 to the dollar earlier this month. Over 10 years ago, the rupee was just above 63 to the dollar.
