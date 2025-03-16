Columns

Here's what India must do to sustain its growth rate in a hostile and heterodox global environment marked by volatility

Indians need to think and dream big, and combine that with flawless and speedy execution

We need to think and dream big, and combine that with flawless and speedy execution, accompanied by deep reforms.

India needs to use technology to improve health and education outcomes, upgrade existing labour stock

We need to use technology to improve our health and education outcomes and upgrade the existing labour stock through a massive skilling effort

Sensible investment strategy involves ignoring noise, using a systematic criterion to pick assets: Devina Mehra

A sensible investment strategy involves ignoring the noise and using a systematic criterion to pick assets. A good investment strategy can be boring.

India Must Embrace Competitiveness

Protectionism in response to trade deficits only worsens outcomes by reducing competitiveness and disincentivising its enhancement.

India must build its own LLMs and apps as part of the fabled 'India Stack'

India must build its own LLMs and apps as part of the fabled 'India Stack'; like it did with UPI and Aadhaar.

The Indian aviation sector continues to soar, and the best is yet to come

Total passenger traffic has grown from around 120 million to over 236 million per annum.

Reimagining India's Public Sector

India's policies since 1991 have been to get government out of business' way. Robust public sector is needed for providing basic needs equitably.

India: A Roaring Tiger or Lumbering Elephant?

Corrections do not negate the unequivocal benefits that accrue from a rising stock market- drop in cost of equity capital and shift in household savings to financial assets.

Innovation is the Essence of Digital Bharat

With careful governance, India has the potential to be a digital powerhouse for all Indians, as well as a beacon of innovation for the world.

State Governments Have Powers to Enact Reforms, But Not Willingness

State governments have all the powers to enact reforms, but very few have shown the willingness to go ahead.