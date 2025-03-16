scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE

Cover Story

Mar 16, 2025
 Print
Digital
SUBSCRIBE NOW
The Buzz Will Flipkart Minutes be able to make a mark in India's quick commerce segment?

Will Flipkart Minutes be able to make a mark in India's quick commerce segment?

Flipkart Minutes enters India’s booming quick commerce segment, taking on Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart. While supply chain gives it an edge, leadership uncertainty and intense competition pose challenges.

How RBI's optimism about India's growth contrasts with cautionary signals

RBI's optimism about India’s growth contrasts with cautionary signals, such as faltering consumer confidence and potential risks in retail credit.

Why the Burman family needs to infuse money in Religare to get it back on track

After a long battle, the Burman family has seized control of Religare. It needs to infuse money and get it back on track.

Why the resolution of gas migration dispute involving RIL and ONGC may take some time

The gas migration dispute involving Reliance Industries and ONGC has taken a new turn; a resolution may take some time.
Columns India must sustain its growth rate in a hostile and heterodox global environment

India must sustain its growth rate in a hostile and heterodox global environment

Here's what India must do to sustain its growth rate in a hostile and heterodox global environment marked by volatility

Indians need to think and dream big, and combine that with flawless and speedy execution

We need to think and dream big, and combine that with flawless and speedy execution, accompanied by deep reforms.

India needs to use technology to improve health and education outcomes, upgrade existing labour stock

We need to use technology to improve our health and education outcomes and upgrade the existing labour stock through a massive skilling effort

Sensible investment strategy involves ignoring noise, using a systematic criterion to pick assets: Devina Mehra

A sensible investment strategy involves ignoring the noise and using a systematic criterion to pick assets. A good investment strategy can be boring.

India Must Embrace Competitiveness

Protectionism in response to trade deficits only worsens outcomes by reducing competitiveness and disincentivising its enhancement.

India must build its own LLMs and apps as part of the fabled 'India Stack'

India must build its own LLMs and apps as part of the fabled 'India Stack'; like it did with UPI and Aadhaar.

The Indian aviation sector continues to soar, and the best is yet to come

Total passenger traffic has grown from around 120 million to over 236 million per annum.

Reimagining India's Public Sector

India's policies since 1991 have been to get government out of business' way. Robust public sector is needed for providing basic needs equitably.

 India: A Roaring Tiger or Lumbering Elephant?

Corrections do not negate the unequivocal benefits that accrue from a rising stock market- drop in cost of equity capital and shift in household savings to financial assets.

Innovation is the Essence of Digital Bharat

With careful governance, India has the potential to be a digital powerhouse for all Indians, as well as a beacon of innovation for the world.

State Governments Have Powers to Enact Reforms, But Not Willingness

State governments have all the powers to enact reforms, but very few have shown the willingness to go ahead.
Interview Viksit Bharat calls for 2.5 percentage points higher growth, says Montek Singh Ahluwalia

Viksit Bharat calls for 2.5 percentage points higher growth, says Montek Singh Ahluwalia

Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, on what needs to be done to put India on a higher growth path and the challenges ahead.
Editor's Note Persistent reforms must for Viksit Bharat

Persistent reforms must for Viksit Bharat

For India to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat, bold reforms across multiple sectors will be essential.
Advertisement