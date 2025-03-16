Cover Story
- The old order of Indian business is set to undergo a tectonic shift, thanks to a host of new companies and their disruptive businesses.
Will Flipkart Minutes be able to make a mark in India's quick commerce segment?Flipkart Minutes enters India’s booming quick commerce segment, taking on Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart. While supply chain gives it an edge, leadership uncertainty and intense competition pose challenges.
How RBI's optimism about India's growth contrasts with cautionary signalsRBI's optimism about India’s growth contrasts with cautionary signals, such as faltering consumer confidence and potential risks in retail credit.
Why the Burman family needs to infuse money in Religare to get it back on trackAfter a long battle, the Burman family has seized control of Religare. It needs to infuse money and get it back on track.
Why the resolution of gas migration dispute involving RIL and ONGC may take some timeThe gas migration dispute involving Reliance Industries and ONGC has taken a new turn; a resolution may take some time.
India must sustain its growth rate in a hostile and heterodox global environmentHere's what India must do to sustain its growth rate in a hostile and heterodox global environment marked by volatility
Indians need to think and dream big, and combine that with flawless and speedy executionWe need to think and dream big, and combine that with flawless and speedy execution, accompanied by deep reforms.
India needs to use technology to improve health and education outcomes, upgrade existing labour stockWe need to use technology to improve our health and education outcomes and upgrade the existing labour stock through a massive skilling effort
Sensible investment strategy involves ignoring noise, using a systematic criterion to pick assets: Devina MehraA sensible investment strategy involves ignoring the noise and using a systematic criterion to pick assets. A good investment strategy can be boring.
India Must Embrace CompetitivenessProtectionism in response to trade deficits only worsens outcomes by reducing competitiveness and disincentivising its enhancement.
India must build its own LLMs and apps as part of the fabled 'India Stack'India must build its own LLMs and apps as part of the fabled 'India Stack'; like it did with UPI and Aadhaar.
The Indian aviation sector continues to soar, and the best is yet to comeTotal passenger traffic has grown from around 120 million to over 236 million per annum.
Reimagining India's Public SectorIndia's policies since 1991 have been to get government out of business' way. Robust public sector is needed for providing basic needs equitably.
India: A Roaring Tiger or Lumbering Elephant?Corrections do not negate the unequivocal benefits that accrue from a rising stock market- drop in cost of equity capital and shift in household savings to financial assets.
Innovation is the Essence of Digital BharatWith careful governance, India has the potential to be a digital powerhouse for all Indians, as well as a beacon of innovation for the world.
State Governments Have Powers to Enact Reforms, But Not WillingnessState governments have all the powers to enact reforms, but very few have shown the willingness to go ahead.