Cover Story

  • The New Era of Insurance: Who Will Come Out On Top?

    The New Era of Insurance: Who Will Come Out On Top?

    India's insurance industry, with cumulative premiums of $130 billion, is entering a new era of growth, marked by big M&As, the expected entry of more foreign players, and tech-led disruptions. Who will come out on top?
    Editor's NoteRisk of Life, The Cost of War

    Risk of Life, The Cost of War

    The government’s decision to fully open the sector could fundamentally reshape the market.
