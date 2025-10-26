Deep Dive

Merging CHRO and CTO roles could streamline operations and foster a more integrated approach to human capital and technology strategy. Pros include better alignment of talent with tech initiatives and a unified vision.

By easing a host of regulations, the Reserve Bank of India is looking to revive credit flow to India Inc. But this may add fresh risks.

Check out two phones that have hit the shelves recently—iPhone Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. The iPhone Air is a statement piece that blends radical design with familiar power, but not without a few compromises. The Samsung, however, is a bold experiment in design, blending luxury and minimalism into one of the slimmest flagship phones ever built. Both elegant and ambitious, but occasionally frustrating.

Is the age of the extroverted, larger-than-life CEO coming to an end as quieter, more balanced leaders who blend empathy, decisiveness and presence shape the future of work?

Vintage watches, historic gemstones, and artworks that are up for grabs at upcoming auctions

The recent GST reforms have been a mixed bag for India's MSMEs, easing some compliances but also adding to their burden by creating an inverted duty structure in some segments

Bengaluru International Airport is entering a major expansion phase. With passenger traffic expected to cross 48 million this year, can it overtake Mumbai and Delhi?

India is seeing a build-up of massive power storage facilities to meet peak demand. Despite a sharp decline in storage costs, policy uncertainty and delays in finalising power purchase agreements continue to pose significant obstacles

In just three years, Akasa Air has risen to become India's third-largest airline with a 5.5% market share. With a fresh $125 million infusion and disciplined execution, the competition is taking note.

The flagship Skill India Mission has trained over 60 million Indians since 2014. But with concerns over poor placements, low salaries and rise of AI, is it time for a reset?

India’s cancer care sector, valued at Rs 1.25 lakh crore and growing 10–12% annually, is attracting significant private investment. The reason: rising cancer incidence. Can pharmaceutical firms, hospital chains, and diagnostic players scale up profitably while improving access?