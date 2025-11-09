Business Today
Cover Story

    2025-11-09
    2025-11-09
    Print
    Digital
    SUBSCRIBE NOW
    How I pick mutual funds: Value Research CEO Dhirendra Kumar

    How I pick mutual funds: Value Research CEO Dhirendra Kumar

    Every few weeks, someone asks me, "Which is the best mutual fund right now?" I smile and say the unhelpful truth: there isn't one. There's only the fund that fits my goal, my horizon, and my nerves. Here's how I do it.

    Why discipline and diversification are more effective than trying to time the market for long-term investors

    Small- and mid-cap funds are not for the faint-hearted. For long-term investors, discipline, diversification, and alignment with financial goals remain far more effective than trying to time the market.

    Why attention is shifting back to diversified equity funds

    As market leadership fragments and returns turn uneven, attention is shifting back to diversified equity funds, which balance growth with stability.

    Global Funds Testing Investors’ Resilience

    International funds have delivered 29% return in the past year. Will volatile markets test investor resilience?

    Riding Out the Volatility with Passive Funds

    As investors grapple with a volatile landscape, passive funds are proving indispensable to get market returns from a diversified set of stocks at a very low cost.

    The Hybrid Path to Riches

    The hybrid fund space is evolving fast, and investors need to stay on top to ensure they are picking stability over risk.

    The Cautious Money-Making Approach of Debt Fund

    Focus on GSecs and quality of corporate bond portfolio make debt funds a steady anchor for diversified investment strategies.
    AI is a welcome facilitator, not a dictator: Prof. Kavil Ramachandran

    AI is a welcome facilitator, not a dictator: Prof. Kavil Ramachandran

    Kavil Ramachandran, Professor of Entrepreneurship (Practice) and Senior Advisor, Indian School of Business (ISB) on the Best Management Advice.
    Don't go overboard on small- and mid-cap stocks: PPFAS' Rajeev Thakkar

    Don't go overboard on small- and mid-cap stocks: PPFAS' Rajeev Thakkar

    Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services' Rajeev Thakkar on why investors should avoid volatile stocks.
    Save, Invest, Prosper: Don't rush, chase trends. Build a portfolio SIP by SIP

    Save, Invest, Prosper: Don’t rush, chase trends. Build a portfolio SIP by SIP

    The goal is simple: to help investors make informed choices, plan systematically, and build wealth patiently.
