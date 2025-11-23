Deep Dive

Following its near collapse and subsequent rescue, the YES Bank saga enters its third act, with Japanese banking giant SMBC taking centre stage

BT-C Fore Business Confidence Index: High US Tariffs weigh on India Inc.

India Inc waded through a terrible Q2, buffeted by Trump's tariffs and a slump in exports. Yet, sentiment remained resilient, with the quarterly BT-C Fore Business Confidence Index inching up. Will the GST bonanza brighten Q3?

How smarter robots are pulling manufacturing shop floors to the future

Manufacturing takes a leap as new-age robots combine AI reasoning with vision systems to manage tasks like assembly, inspection and predictive maintenance.

Towards Quietus: Will the peace hold at Tata Trusts after Mehli Mistry’s exit?

With Mehli Mistry being voted out as a trustee, the power struggle at Tata Trusts appears to be over. Will the peace hold?