Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE

Cover Story

    2025-11-23
    2025-11-23
    Print
    Digital
    SUBSCRIBE NOW
    Deep DiveHow YES Bank came back from the brink and garnered Japanese giant SMBC’s interest

    How YES Bank came back from the brink and garnered Japanese giant SMBC’s interest

    Following its near collapse and subsequent rescue, the YES Bank saga enters its third act, with Japanese banking giant SMBC taking centre stage

    BT-C Fore Business Confidence Index: High US Tariffs weigh on India Inc.

    India Inc waded through a terrible Q2, buffeted by Trump's tariffs and a slump in exports. Yet, sentiment remained resilient, with the quarterly BT-C Fore Business Confidence Index inching up. Will the GST bonanza brighten Q3?

    How smarter robots are pulling manufacturing shop floors to the future

    Manufacturing takes a leap as new-age robots combine AI reasoning with vision systems to manage tasks like assembly, inspection and predictive maintenance.

    Towards Quietus: Will the peace hold at Tata Trusts after Mehli Mistry’s exit?

    With Mehli Mistry being voted out as a trustee, the power struggle at Tata Trusts appears to be over. Will the peace hold?
    InterviewExpect further innovation in cancer therapies: AstraZeneca Pharma India’s Praveen Rao Akkinepally

    Expect further innovation in cancer therapies: AstraZeneca Pharma India’s Praveen Rao Akkinepally

    Praveen Rao Akkinepally, Country President and Managing Director, AstraZeneca Pharma India, on new launches, India&rsquo;s expanding role in the global innovation pipeline, and more.
    Editor's NoteIntelligence Outsourcing: The Great Reset in the Indian IT Sector

    Intelligence Outsourcing: The Great Reset in the Indian IT Sector

    In 1974, it delivered a financial accounting solution for a housing society in the United Kingdom, considered the first full software development lifecycle project. By 1976, the company had crossed $1 million in revenue.
    MAGAZINE ISSUES

    PREVIOUS EDITIONS

    Cover of 2025-11-232025-11-23
    Cover of 2025-11-092025-11-09
    Cover of 2025-10-262025-10-26
    Cover of 2025-10-122025-10-12
    Cover of 2025-09-282025-09-28
    Cover of 2025-09-142025-09-14
    Cover of 2025-08-312025-08-31
    Cover of 2025-08-172025-08-17
    Cover of 2025-08-032025-08-03
    Cover of 2025-07-202025-07-20
    Cover of 2025-07-062025-07-06
    Cover of 2025-06-222025-06-22
    Cover of 2025-06-082025-06-08
    Cover of 2025-05-272025-05-27
    Cover of 2025-05-112025-05-11
    Cover of 2025-04-272025-04-27
    Cover of 2025-04-132025-04-13
    Cover of 2025-03-302025-03-30
    Cover of 2025-03-162025-03-16
    Cover of 2025-03-022025-03-02
    Cover of 2025-02-162025-02-16
    Cover of 2025-02-022025-02-02
    Cover of 2025-01-192025-01-19
    Cover of 2025-01-052025-01-05