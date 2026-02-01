Business Today
    Deep DiveThe Gen Z Show: Gen Z consumes shorter content that requires less attention span

    The Gen Z Show: Gen Z consumes shorter content that requires less attention span

    How do Gen Z members consume content? The BT-PRICE Gen Z Consumption Behaviour Survey finds it prefers shorter formats that require less attention spans.

    How Gen Z is questioning age-old practices in the workplace

    Gen Z is calling into question age-old practices at workplaces, turning the tables on employers and asking them what they can offer.

    Gen Z is rethinking home ownership, driven less by aspiration and more by arithmetic

    Gen Z is rethinking home ownership, driven less by aspiration and more by arithmetic, mobility, and a deep aversion to being financially locked in for years.

    How the gadget generation is redefining India’s consumer tech market

    From wearables and audio to smart homes and wellness tech, Gen Z now drives almost 50% of India's $45-50 billion consumer tech market.

    Matchas Over Margaritas: How Gen Z is curating its buzz rather than chasing it

    The nights look the same, but the glass doesn't; Gen Z is curating its buzz rather than chasing it.

    Cautious Money: Gen Z is obsessed with saving and investment

    Investment advisors say the young investor group is using technology to manage risk. They are not just tech-savvy, but data-rational as well.

    From Likes to Riches: Tracking the rise of contentpreneurs

    As Gen Z content creators turn their influence into enterprise, work and income are getting redefined in India's digital economy.

    Across travel, hospitality and F&B, young consumers are chasing ‘TFW’

    Across travel, hospitality, and food and beverage, India's Gen Z is reshaping how they discover, design, and share their leisure experiences.

    Here’s how Gen Z consumers are rewriting India’s beauty story

    Young Indian consumers are no longer buying beauty to look like someone else. They are buying it to understand themselves.

    For urban Gen Z, health is a daily consideration

    Urban India's Gen Z is beginning to treat health as a daily consideration. This change is driven by access to information, rising lifestyle risks and a desire to avoid future illness.

    India vs Bharat: Decoding Gen Z’s wallet share in metro and tier-II cities

    Gen Z prioritises informed choices with value for money taking precedence over brand loyalty. But they show subtle differences in spending behaviour depending on where they live.

    Swipe, select, but spend smart: How Gen Z is redefining consumption

    The purchase behaviour of India's Gen Z reflects a decision hierarchy, driven by product quality, value perception and brand trust, rather than impulse or trends
    Interview"We're just at the start of India's coffee story": Blue Tokai Co-founder and COO Shivam Shahi

    "We're just at the start of India's coffee story": Blue Tokai Co-founder and COO Shivam Shahi

    Shivam Shahi, Co-Founder and COO of Blue Tokai, on India's coffee boom, building the business, and coffee's growing pull among young consumers.
    ColumnsEquity as an operating system: Smriti Irani

    Equity as an operating system: Smriti Irani

    The only credible measure of our seriousness will be whether the last woman, in the last village, experiences progress as a lived reality.

    India's passport to global leadership: Tarun Das, former Director General, CII

    There is a new opportunity for India to build a global forum in Asia but for the world.

    Why Gen Z is a boardroom issue now: Rajesh Shukla, MD & CEO, PRICE

    What CEOs must unlearn to win in the next decade and beyond.
    Editor's NoteThe Gen Z Consumer: Beyond Cliches

    The Gen Z Consumer: Beyond Cliches

    For India Inc, the broader learning for winning over Gen Z is simple: do not just sell them a moment, earn their trust.
