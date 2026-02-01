Deep Dive

How do Gen Z members consume content? The BT-PRICE Gen Z Consumption Behaviour Survey finds it prefers shorter formats that require less attention spans.

Gen Z is calling into question age-old practices at workplaces, turning the tables on employers and asking them what they can offer.

Gen Z is rethinking home ownership, driven less by aspiration and more by arithmetic, mobility, and a deep aversion to being financially locked in for years.

From wearables and audio to smart homes and wellness tech, Gen Z now drives almost 50% of India's $45-50 billion consumer tech market.

The nights look the same, but the glass doesn't; Gen Z is curating its buzz rather than chasing it.

Investment advisors say the young investor group is using technology to manage risk. They are not just tech-savvy, but data-rational as well.

As Gen Z content creators turn their influence into enterprise, work and income are getting redefined in India's digital economy.

Across travel, hospitality, and food and beverage, India's Gen Z is reshaping how they discover, design, and share their leisure experiences.

Young Indian consumers are no longer buying beauty to look like someone else. They are buying it to understand themselves.

Urban India's Gen Z is beginning to treat health as a daily consideration. This change is driven by access to information, rising lifestyle risks and a desire to avoid future illness.

Gen Z prioritises informed choices with value for money taking precedence over brand loyalty. But they show subtle differences in spending behaviour depending on where they live.

The purchase behaviour of India's Gen Z reflects a decision hierarchy, driven by product quality, value perception and brand trust, rather than impulse or trends