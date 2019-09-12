Business Today
Cover Story
How India’s IT sector is facing up to the AI threat
India's IT outsourcing firms are gearing up to meet the AI challenge by reducing their dependence on labour arbitrage and focusing on other core strengths.
2026-02-15
Interview
Era of AI-led experimentation is over: Coforge's Sudhir Singh
Sudhir Singh, CEO & Executive Director, Coforge, on AI-based innovations, transitions in the IT services industry, and more.
Deep Dive
Can Budget 2026-27 capitalise on India's low high economic growth with low inflation?
The Indian economy has witnessed high economic growth with low inflation, which is likely to carry forward in FY27. Will the government capitalise on this opportunity to kick off more reforms?
Editor's Note
Long Live The Back Office!
With the EU trade deal in place and the Centre expected to keep reforms on track in Budget 2026-27, the ingredients for India’s “Goldilocks” mix—steady economic growth and low inflation—may well boost confidence in this quarter.
