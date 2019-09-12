Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE

Cover Story

    2026-02-15
    2026-02-15
    Print
    Digital
    SUBSCRIBE NOW
    InterviewEra of AI-led experimentation is over: Coforge's Sudhir Singh

    Era of AI-led experimentation is over: Coforge's Sudhir Singh

    Sudhir Singh, CEO & Executive Director, Coforge, on AI-based innovations, transitions in the IT services industry, and more.
    Deep DiveCan Budget 2026-27 capitalise on India's low high economic growth with low inflation?

    Can Budget 2026-27 capitalise on India's low high economic growth with low inflation?

    The Indian economy has witnessed high economic growth with low inflation, which is likely to carry forward in FY27. Will the government capitalise on this opportunity to kick off more reforms?
    Editor's NoteLong Live The Back Office!

    Long Live The Back Office!

    With the EU trade deal in place and the Centre expected to keep reforms on track in Budget 2026-27, the ingredients for India’s “Goldilocks” mix—steady economic growth and low inflation—may well boost confidence in this quarter.
    MAGAZINE ISSUES

    PREVIOUS EDITIONS

    Cover of 2026-02-152026-02-15
    Cover of 2026-02-012026-02-01
    Cover of 2026-01-182026-01-18
    Cover of 2026-01-042026-01-04