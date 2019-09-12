Business Today
Cover Story

  • How Indian Banks are Witnessing A Great Reset

    The government and the Reserve Bank of India have opened the gates to global banking giants and relaxed rules to accelerate credit growth and encourage risk-taking. Will this push the banking sector towards another round of consolidation after a year of record profits?
    2026-03-15
    Deep DiveShaktikanta Das: The Governor Who Weathered Many Storms

    Six years, multiple crises, and a non-economist RBI Governor, who held the system together when it mattered the most

    BT Best Banks Awards: ICICI Bank named 'Bank Of The Year' and 'Best Large Indian Bank'

    ICICI Bank, a five-time winner in the BT-KPMG Best Banks and NBFCs Survey, continues to raise the bar under MD & CEO Sandeep Bakhshi.
    Editor's NoteHas A Decade of Repair Paid Off?

    For the fifth consecutive time, ICICI Bank has topped the table as the Bank of the Year. It is also the Best Large Indian Bank. HSBC India has been adjudged the Best Foreign Bank and a winner in the Best in Innovation—Foreign Bank category.
