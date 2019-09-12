The government and the Reserve Bank of India have opened the gates to global banking giants and relaxed rules to accelerate credit growth and encourage risk-taking. Will this push the banking sector towards another round of consolidation after a year of record profits?
For the fifth consecutive time, ICICI Bank has topped the table as the Bank of the Year. It is also the Best Large Indian Bank. HSBC India has been adjudged the Best Foreign Bank and a winner in the Best in Innovation—Foreign Bank category.