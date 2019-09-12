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Cover Story

    2026-03-29
    2026-03-29
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    Editor's NoteSovereignty matters in the age of AI and geopolitical conflicts

    Sovereignty matters in the age of AI and geopolitical conflicts

    Sarvam has developed two large language models entirely in India, built from scratch using computing resources provided by the IndiaAI Mission, a central government initiative aimed at creating a sovereign AI ecosystem.
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