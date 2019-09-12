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Cover Story

    2026-04-12
    2026-04-12
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    Editor's NoteIndia Inc Powering through another shock

    India Inc Powering through another shock

    If there is one defining trait of India Inc in recent years, it is the ability to absorb shocks and keep moving.
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