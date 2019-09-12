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  • What explains India’s Energy Insecurity

    What explains India’s Energy Insecurity

    The biggest reason for India's dependence on imports for energy is failed exploration and production polices. Can shortages due to the West Asia conflict spur reforms to make India atmanirbhar in energy?
    2026-04-26
    2026-04-26
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    Editor's NoteThe Hormuz Warning: Energy Security Cannot be Treated as a Secondary Priority

    The Hormuz Warning: Energy Security Cannot be Treated as a Secondary Priority

    For India, the past month has been a brutal lesson in the fragility of energy security. To its credit, the Union government has weathered the storm with resilience.
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