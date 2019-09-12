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    2026-05-10
    2026-05-10
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    Editor's NoteIt’s Time for India to Aim Higher and Move Beyond Electronics Assembly

    It’s Time for India to Aim Higher and Move Beyond Electronics Assembly

    The handset boom offers hope, but companies and policy-makers must now aim higher and focus on expanding the domestic supply chain and deepen electronics manufacturing in the country.
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