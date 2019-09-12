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Cover Story
Will the handset boom transform India into an electronics manufacturing powerhouse?
India has scaled smartphone manufacturing to become a big exporter. Can this transform the country into a hi-tech electronics manufacturing powerhouse?
2026-05-10
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Digital
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Editor's Note
It’s Time for India to Aim Higher and Move Beyond Electronics Assembly
The handset boom offers hope, but companies and policy-makers must now aim higher and focus on expanding the domestic supply chain and deepen electronics manufacturing in the country.
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