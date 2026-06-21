Deep Dive

ONGC has committed Rs 2 lakh crore by 2038 across a structured set of decarbonisation levers.

How L&T Finance is building socially responsible lending

L&T Finance has expanded its sustainability-linked funding through strategic partnerships.

Why venture capital remains cautious about India's carbon credit ecosystem

India's carbon-credit start-ups are attracting global interest from the likes of Amazon and Microsoft, but venture capital remains cautious because of long gestation cycles and credibility concerns.

At Hero MotoCorp, Sustainability is the key metric to gauge performance

From staff performance goals to driving the EV charge, Hero MotoCorp is racing ahead in its quest to build a sustainable business.

Sustainable Finance: Why India's average climate finance flows have been low

India requires about $170 billion annually in climate investments, but average climate finance flows have only been around $44 billion per year.

Can sustainable data centres power an AI-led future?

AI data centres are power and water-hungry, with large centres consuming city-scale resources. Can sustainable data centres power an AI-led future?

Water intensity of paddy, maize and sugarcane makes ethanol production an unsustainable choice

There are concerns regarding ethanol production, not least among them the water intensity of crops such as paddy, maize, and sugarcane that currently predominate this space.

Why has environmental restoration remained a weak CSR priority?

Corporate India speaks the language of ESG. So, why has environmental restoration remained a weak CSR priority?

India's solar capacity has increased, but the lack of infrastructure is impacting its adoption

Project developers Tata Power, Adani, JSW, and NTPC Green were forced to reduce solar power production last fiscal in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

Why balancing sustainability investments with affordability remains a challenge for large hospital chains

Large hospital chains are investing in energy efficiency, wastewater recycling, green buildings, and digital monitoring systems to reduce resource consumption and operating costs. Yet, balancing sustainability investments with affordability remains a challenge.

Air pollution in most cities is impacting economic activities

Persistent air pollution in most cities is not only a chronic health problem but also hurts businesses and impacts economic activities. India's superpower ambitions ride on finding a solution to this chronic problem.

The New Flex: Automakers Gear Up For Flex-Fuel Vehicle Launches In 2026

India's auto industry is readying itself for flex-fuel vehicles as the country looks to reduce its oil import bill.

How BPCL is building decarbonisation technologies

Bharat Petroleum continues to invest in oil and gas while expanding its profile as a technology-led energy company, placing sustainability at the core of its business strategy.

How M&M is leading the EV push

Amid renewed interest for EVs, the Mahindra Group is doubling down on e-vehicles and is looking to raise the bar on sustainable manufacturing.

How JSW Energy is building round the-clock renewable power solutions

JSW Energy is pairing green expansion with storage, hydrogen, and thermal capacity to deliver reliable, round‑the‑clock power.

How L&T’s green businesses became crucial growth drivers

L&T green businesses generate a little over half the company's revenue.

How APSEZ is accelerating its transition towards low-carbon operations

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has started deploying automated container cranes operated remotely from climate-controlled cabins at Vizhinjam port.

ACC's blueprint for a greener India

In FY26, the company co-processed 4.5 lakh tonnes of alternative fuels and waste-derived materials.

Here’s how Tata Chemicals is building a resilient, future-ready business

Tata Chemicals is transitioning towards cleaner energy sources, with a focus that has evolved from conserving energy to natural resources.

For Dabur, ESG isn’t a standalone programme, it’s a long-term operation strategy

Biodiversity-linked cultivation and water-positive targets are the key to Dabur's sustainability strategy.

ABB India's three-pillar strategy for building a sustainable business

From renewable energy and smart factories to water-positive sites and supplier ESG programmes, ABB India is turning sustainability into an operational and business strategy.

Why India needs to tread cautiously on higher ethanol blends

The plan to increase ethanol blending in petrol above 20% runs roughshod over 300 million car and two-wheeler owners whose vehicles are not compatible with the proposed new fuel.

How Tata Steel is growing aggressively while minimising its carbon footprint

From green steel and circularity to water positivity and waste-to-value initiatives, Tata Steel is placing long-term bets on sustainability practices.

How YES Bank is banking on net-zero goals

YES Bank has shifted several offices, including its corporate office, to renewable energy. Its sustainable finance strategy, too, is bearing fruit.

What’s behind the drought in foreign fund flows?

A complex set of factors has led to foreign investors looking for more attractive markets than India. An end to the West Asia conflict may not be enough to reverse the trend.

How L&T’s green businesses became crucial growth drivers

L&T's green businesses generate a little over half the company's revenue