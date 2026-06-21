How L&T Finance is building socially responsible lendingL&T Finance has expanded its sustainability-linked funding through strategic partnerships.
Why venture capital remains cautious about India's carbon credit ecosystemIndia's carbon-credit start-ups are attracting global interest from the likes of Amazon and Microsoft, but venture capital remains cautious because of long gestation cycles and credibility concerns.
At Hero MotoCorp, Sustainability is the key metric to gauge performanceFrom staff performance goals to driving the EV charge, Hero MotoCorp is racing ahead in its quest to build a sustainable business.
Sustainable Finance: Why India's average climate finance flows have been lowIndia requires about $170 billion annually in climate investments, but average climate finance flows have only been around $44 billion per year.
Can sustainable data centres power an AI-led future?AI data centres are power and water-hungry, with large centres consuming city-scale resources. Can sustainable data centres power an AI-led future?
Water intensity of paddy, maize and sugarcane makes ethanol production an unsustainable choiceThere are concerns regarding ethanol production, not least among them the water intensity of crops such as paddy, maize, and sugarcane that currently predominate this space.
Why has environmental restoration remained a weak CSR priority?Corporate India speaks the language of ESG. So, why has environmental restoration remained a weak CSR priority?
India's solar capacity has increased, but the lack of infrastructure is impacting its adoptionProject developers Tata Power, Adani, JSW, and NTPC Green were forced to reduce solar power production last fiscal in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.
Why balancing sustainability investments with affordability remains a challenge for large hospital chainsLarge hospital chains are investing in energy efficiency, wastewater recycling, green buildings, and digital monitoring systems to reduce resource consumption and operating costs. Yet, balancing sustainability investments with affordability remains a challenge.
Air pollution in most cities is impacting economic activitiesPersistent air pollution in most cities is not only a chronic health problem but also hurts businesses and impacts economic activities. India's superpower ambitions ride on finding a solution to this chronic problem.
The New Flex: Automakers Gear Up For Flex-Fuel Vehicle Launches In 2026India's auto industry is readying itself for flex-fuel vehicles as the country looks to reduce its oil import bill.
How BPCL is building decarbonisation technologiesBharat Petroleum continues to invest in oil and gas while expanding its profile as a technology-led energy company, placing sustainability at the core of its business strategy.
How M&M is leading the EV pushAmid renewed interest for EVs, the Mahindra Group is doubling down on e-vehicles and is looking to raise the bar on sustainable manufacturing.
How JSW Energy is building round the-clock renewable power solutionsJSW Energy is pairing green expansion with storage, hydrogen, and thermal capacity to deliver reliable, round‑the‑clock power.
How L&T’s green businesses became crucial growth driversL&T green businesses generate a little over half the company's revenue.
How APSEZ is accelerating its transition towards low-carbon operationsAdani Ports and Special Economic Zone has started deploying automated container cranes operated remotely from climate-controlled cabins at Vizhinjam port.
ACC's blueprint for a greener IndiaIn FY26, the company co-processed 4.5 lakh tonnes of alternative fuels and waste-derived materials.
Here’s how Tata Chemicals is building a resilient, future-ready businessTata Chemicals is transitioning towards cleaner energy sources, with a focus that has evolved from conserving energy to natural resources.
For Dabur, ESG isn’t a standalone programme, it’s a long-term operation strategyBiodiversity-linked cultivation and water-positive targets are the key to Dabur's sustainability strategy.
ABB India's three-pillar strategy for building a sustainable businessFrom renewable energy and smart factories to water-positive sites and supplier ESG programmes, ABB India is turning sustainability into an operational and business strategy.
Why India needs to tread cautiously on higher ethanol blendsThe plan to increase ethanol blending in petrol above 20% runs roughshod over 300 million car and two-wheeler owners whose vehicles are not compatible with the proposed new fuel.
How Tata Steel is growing aggressively while minimising its carbon footprintFrom green steel and circularity to water positivity and waste-to-value initiatives, Tata Steel is placing long-term bets on sustainability practices.
How YES Bank is banking on net-zero goalsYES Bank has shifted several offices, including its corporate office, to renewable energy. Its sustainable finance strategy, too, is bearing fruit.
What’s behind the drought in foreign fund flows?A complex set of factors has led to foreign investors looking for more attractive markets than India. An end to the West Asia conflict may not be enough to reverse the trend.
How L&T’s green businesses became crucial growth driversL&T's green businesses generate a little over half the company's revenue
Authenticity is the antidote to greenwashing: Rohit Kumar SinghIt hurts consumers and honest businesses investing in cleaner processes, better materials and measurable impact.
Success with disclosure: IIM-Ahmedabad Associate Professor Anish SugathanFour years into the mandatory Business Responsibility & Sustainability Reporting regime, the data is finally large enough to tell us what's working and what isn't.
Vague commitments will no longer pass muster: Sebi member Amarjeet SinghAmarjeet Singh, whole-time Sebi member, on how environment, social, and governance responsibilities will evolve in a changing global order.
Methodology: How BT India's Most Sustainable Companies 2026 ranking picked the winnersThe methodology behind the BT India's Most Sustainable Companies 2026 ranking.