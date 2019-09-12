Deep Dive

India exports pharmaceuticals worth $30.5 billion annually but remains heavily dependent on China for raw materials. This is emerging as one of the biggest challenges facing the country's healthcare and manufacturing ambitions.

Behind India's import dependence is solar installations

India's solar installations have multiplied tenfold in the past decade but it's heavily dependent on imports, with 98% of wafers and 100% of polysilicon sourced from China.

Much of India’s technology stack is built on technologies developed elsewhere

Beneath India's technology success story lies an uncomfortable reality. The country still runs much of its digital future on a borrowed stack. Can it control technologies that underpin the digital economy?

Semiconductors: Can India have its own Silicon Valley?

India's semiconductor ambitions are taking shape but equipment, materials and technologies powering them still come largely from abroad. Can India truly be self-sufficient?

China Inside: How India can break China’s hegemonic hold on critical minerals

India's dependence on China for critical minerals is growing at a rapid pace as electric vehicles and battery energy storage systems become mainstream. Can it remove the chokehold?

How India can cast off food security’s foreign crutch

With appropriate policy responses, import dependence in edible oils, pulses and fertilisers can be reversed.