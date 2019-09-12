Behind India's import dependence is solar installationsIndia's solar installations have multiplied tenfold in the past decade but it's heavily dependent on imports, with 98% of wafers and 100% of polysilicon sourced from China.
Much of India’s technology stack is built on technologies developed elsewhereBeneath India's technology success story lies an uncomfortable reality. The country still runs much of its digital future on a borrowed stack. Can it control technologies that underpin the digital economy?
Semiconductors: Can India have its own Silicon Valley?India's semiconductor ambitions are taking shape but equipment, materials and technologies powering them still come largely from abroad. Can India truly be self-sufficient?
China Inside: How India can break China’s hegemonic hold on critical mineralsIndia's dependence on China for critical minerals is growing at a rapid pace as electric vehicles and battery energy storage systems become mainstream. Can it remove the chokehold?
How India can cast off food security’s foreign crutchWith appropriate policy responses, import dependence in edible oils, pulses and fertilisers can be reversed.
Solution to the crisis is reforms to promote exports: Montek Singh Ahluwalia on the impact of the West Asia conflictMontek Singh Ahluwalia, former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, on the impact of the West Asia conflict on the economy, reliance on imports, and how to boost growth.
Macro fundamentals remain strong amidst global uncertainty: EAC-PM Chairman S. Mahendra DevS. Mahendra Dev, Chairman, EAC-PM, on economic challenges arising from the West Asia war, the need for improvements in manufacturing, and cutting import dependence.