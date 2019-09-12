Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Save 41% with our annual Print + Digital offer of Business Today Magazine
SUBSCRIBE

Cover Story

    2026-07-05
    2026-07-05
    Print
    Digital
    SUBSCRIBE NOW
    ColumnsWhy Ecosystems are Key to Manufacturing Competitiveness: GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava

    Why Ecosystems are Key to Manufacturing Competitiveness: GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava

    India opened its economy but failed to build industrial depth.
    Deep DivePharma: Can India take advantage of a China+1 opportunity

    Pharma: Can India take advantage of a China+1 opportunity

    India exports pharmaceuticals worth $30.5 billion annually but remains heavily dependent on China for raw materials. This is emerging as one of the biggest challenges facing the country's healthcare and manufacturing ambitions.

    Behind India's import dependence is solar installations

    India's solar installations have multiplied tenfold in the past decade but it's heavily dependent on imports, with 98% of wafers and 100% of polysilicon sourced from China.

    Much of India’s technology stack is built on technologies developed elsewhere

    Beneath India's technology success story lies an uncomfortable reality. The country still runs much of its digital future on a borrowed stack. Can it control technologies that underpin the digital economy?

    Semiconductors: Can India have its own Silicon Valley?

    India's semiconductor ambitions are taking shape but equipment, materials and technologies powering them still come largely from abroad. Can India truly be self-sufficient?

    China Inside: How India can break China’s hegemonic hold on critical minerals

    India's dependence on China for critical minerals is growing at a rapid pace as electric vehicles and battery energy storage systems become mainstream. Can it remove the chokehold?

    How India can cast off food security’s foreign crutch

    With appropriate policy responses, import dependence in edible oils, pulses and fertilisers can be reversed.
    Interview"Fossil fuels should be phased-down rather than phased-out," says Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav

    "Fossil fuels should be phased-down rather than phased-out," says Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav

    Bhupender Yadav discusses India's clean-energy transition, climate finance, pollution control and balancing energy security with national sustainability goals.

    Solution to the crisis is reforms to promote exports: Montek Singh Ahluwalia on the impact of the West Asia conflict

    Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, on the impact of the West Asia conflict on the economy, reliance on imports, and how to boost growth.

    Macro fundamentals remain strong amidst global uncertainty: EAC-PM Chairman S. Mahendra Dev

    S. Mahendra Dev, Chairman, EAC-PM, on economic challenges arising from the West Asia war, the need for improvements in manufacturing, and cutting import dependence.
    MagazineChained to gold: Why it is vital for India to curb its appetite for the yellow metal

    Chained to gold: Why it is vital for India to curb its appetite for the yellow metal

    Indians have been a massive consumer of gold jewellery. But with India dependent on imports for 85-90% of the gold requirements, rising prices also put pressure on the rupee, forex reserves and trade deficit. Industry experts call for making recycling more attractive.
    Editor's NoteOvercoming Dependence: The Present Moment Provides an Opportunity to Reform and Strengthen the Economy

    Overcoming Dependence: The Present Moment Provides an Opportunity to Reform and Strengthen the Economy

    There is a difference between healthy trade and risky dependence, and this moment provides an opportunity to safeguard the economy.
    MAGAZINE ISSUES

    PREVIOUS EDITIONS

    Cover of 2026-07-052026-07-05
    Cover of 2026-06-212026-06-21
    Cover of 2026-06-072026-06-07
    Cover of 2026-05-242026-05-24
    Cover of 2026-05-102026-05-10
    Cover of 2026-04-262026-04-26
    Cover of 2026-04-122026-04-12
    Cover of 2026-03-292026-03-29
    Cover of 2026-03-152026-03-15
    Cover of 2026-03-012026-03-01
    Cover of 2026-02-152026-02-15
    Cover of 2026-02-012026-02-01
    Cover of 2026-01-182026-01-18
    Cover of 2026-01-042026-01-04